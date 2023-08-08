Darienne Lake & Mrs. Kasha Davis From RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE to Perform at Out Front Theatre Company

Out Front Theatre Company - Georgia's only LGBTQIA+ professional theatre company, has revealed that Darienne Lake and Mrs. Kasha Davis, both from RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 8, will perform their one-person shows in August and September, respectively.

Darienne Lake, originally placing 4th on the 6th season of RuPaul's Drag Race, will perform her one-woman show ALTERED BOY, on August 26th. In Altered Boy, Darienne shares intimate but hilarious anecdotes about her life; from growing up as the middle child in a large catholic family, to coming out at an early age as a drag queen and finding her chosen family and life purpose through humor and self-revelation.

"It's given me such strength and happiness to find the humor in some of my most wild, weird, or devastatingly life altering moments of my life," Lake shared. "Finding a special place where we can connect through laughter at the absurd! I'm so excited to share my show Altered Boy in Atlanta. To connect through laughter, music, and mostly true stories of my life."

Next month, Mrs. Kasha Davis, originally from season 7 of RuPaul's Drag Race, will perform two of her original works. The first will be THERE'S ALWAYS TIME FOR A COCKTAIL on September 22nd. There's Always Time for a Cocktail is the true life story of little Eddie Popil's transformation from a young boy in Scranton, PA, to "International Celebrity Housewife, Mrs. Kasha Davis," one of the stars of RuPaul's Drag Race. Join the ultimate hostess for an evening of music, stories and party games with a heartfelt story of love, acceptance and finding your own path.

That same weekend on September 24th, Mrs. Kasha Davis will present IMAGINATION STATION, a family-friendly program featuring inclusive children's stories. Each event includes a story, original music, a dance party and a themed craft activity. Imagination Station teaches love and acceptance, encourages kids of all ages to live authentically, and celebrates the beauty of how kindness and diversity can change the world!

"I'm so excited to be making my debut Atlanta performance at Out Front Theatre with BOTH my one woman show and drag story hour Imagination Station!" Mrs. Kasha Davis shared. "Mr. Davis will be joining me for this special weekend and we both look forward to sharing stories, laughs and songs with you soon!"

In addition, Mrs. Kasha Davis will also serve as the host for the 2023 Rainbow Ball: The Love is Love Prom at Out Front. This serves as their annual fundraising gala and will feature live auctions, performances, a full course dinner, and more.

Tickets for all performances are on sale now and can be purchased at Click Here.

About Out Front Theatre Company

Out Front Theatre Company has existed to serve artistic excellence to the LGBTQIA+ communities of Atlanta by producing outstanding theatrical experiences since 2016. Out Front Theatre Company's vision is to strengthen the LGBTQIA+ community in Georgia by exploring and celebrating the universal human experience through the lens of gender and sexuality, achieving this by challenging the intellects and imaginations of audiences and artists, creating remarkable and transformative theatrical experiences, and providing a safe space for LGBTQIA+ events and people.