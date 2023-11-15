Dad's Garage to Return to Stage Door Theatre for Season 50 - A NIGHT WITH DADS II: THE DADDENING - Final 2023 Show

Stage Door Theatre, known for its vibrant contribution to arts and community, proudly announces the return of Dad's Garage to its stage for Season 50. "A Night with Dads II: The Daddening" offers a unique blend of improv comedy, following its previously successful collaboration.

This season's performances reflect Stage Door Theatre's commitment to providing an intimate and inclusive space for storytelling and artistic expression, enhancing the cultural fabric of the Dunwoody community. Dad's Garage's shows are a testament to the theatre's dedication to artistic vibrancy and community involvement.

The show on November 18, 2023, at 7:30pm, marks a special occasion as it will be the last performance of "The Daddening" for the year, with the series set to continue in 2024. Attendees can expect a night of spontaneous humor and engaging performances.

Dates for "A Night with Dads II: The Daddening" at Stage Door Theatre are as follows:

September 16, 2023 @ 7:30pm

November 18, 2023 @ 7:30pm (Final Show of 2023)

January 13, 2024 @ 7:30pm

March 9, 2024 @ 7:30pm

June 8, 2024 @ 7:30pm

July 27, 2024 @ 7:30pm

Each show runs for approximately 75 minutes with one intermission.

Stage Door Theatre has been a cornerstone of Dunwoody since its inception in 1973, spearheaded by community leaders and the Dunwoody Woman's Club.

Under Justin Ball's leadership, it has become a leading playhouse in the area. The theatre's resilience through challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic has only strengthened its commitment to Art, Community, and Dunwoody​​​​​​.

