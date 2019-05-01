Dad's Garage Theatre Premieres AD NAUSEAM â€“ An Alternative Take On The World Of Advertising

"Ad Nauseam" is an alternate view of the 1960's where Mad Women run the world of advertising instead of Mad Men. On Madidaughter Avenue, women call the shots, drink the martinis, and churn through male secretaries faster than it takes to wear out a pair of pantyhose. Phil O'Harriet, a 20-something secretary with a dream of becoming a copywriter, is struggling to climb up the ladder of success. He yearns to become part of Reine and Rankle's creative advertising agency team, but his hot-shot boss Trudy Femster stands between him and that goal. Can they find equality in a world dictated by gender roles and mid-afternoon martinis? Or will Phil's destiny forever be tied to a view from behind his typewriter?

This show is written by Megan Leahy, creator of 2016's "Woman of the Year," a sketch show satirizing the casual misogyny women experience all year long. "Ad Nauseam" was inspired by a sketch in that previous show, in a scene where women bosses torment and sexually harass a male underling. Leahy's works cut like the shards of the shattered glass ceiling and leave audiences in stitches. The figurative, funny kind... not the medical kind. We're thrilled she has returned to Dad's Garage with another original work.

Megan Leahy is a writer and performer based out of Atlanta, as well as an ensemble member at Dad's Garage. She has worked as an advertising copywriter and brings firsthand experience of this world to "Ad Nauseam."



Check out the excellent cast starring in this show, full of top Dad's Garage performers:



Amber Nash

Joshua Quinn

Tara Ochs

Freddy Boyd

Leslie Johnson

Taylor Roy

Amanda Lee Williams





Show opens Friday, May 10

Runs through Saturday, June 1

Every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday @ 8 p.m.

Founded in 1995, Dad's Garage Theatre Company has grown from a small volunteer-led organization to a thriving mid-size theatre led by professional artistic and administrative staff that includes over 300 volunteers and performers. We now entertain more than 33,000 people each year in Atlanta, at public events across the state, and at improv festivals across the continent. In addition to outrageous original productions, Dad's Garage produces improv shows year-round, educates young improvisers in a high school outreach program, and facilitates classes and workshops for the general public.





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You