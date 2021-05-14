Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dad's Garage Theatre Launches New Outdoor Show IMPROV IN THE PARK(ING LOT)

Improv in the Park(ing Lot) will feature a combination of short-form games, long scenes, and plenty of hilarity from some of your favorite Dad's Garage improvisers.

May. 14, 2021  

The Dad's Garage will launch its newest Pandemic Programming (TM) -- drive-in improv! After more than a year of virtual performances the company is thrilled to bring back in-person live performances once a week.

Every Saturday night this summer, atch live improv at the new drive-in theatre. The company has built a special stage in the parking lot, so no matter if you're in a tiny sports car or a monster truck, everyone will be able to see the show. Using technology from the Plaza Theatre, the sound from the show will be broadcast over an FM signal. Tune in using your car radio, Walkman, boombox, or however you listen to the radio.

Improv in the Park(ing Lot) will feature a combination of short-form games, long scenes, and plenty of hilarity from some of your favorite Dad's Garage improvisers. Every performance will be 75 minutes long, which is just the right amount of time to get that great golden-hour light on our stage. Concessions will be available for purchase.

Space is limited to ensure every car full of viewers can see while being safely spread out. Audience members will be asked to watch from their cars and wear a mask if they need to exit their vehicle.

Visit www.dadsgarage.com to buy tickets.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Brittney Johnson
Brittney Johnson
Kyle Taylor Parker
Kyle Taylor Parker
Kerry Butler
Kerry Butler

Related Articles View More Atlanta Stories
VIDEO: Get A First Look At Alliance Theaters SCREENSHOT Photo

VIDEO: Get A First Look At Alliance Theater's SCREENSHOT

BWW Review: DATA at Alliance Theatre Photo

BWW Review: DATA at Alliance Theatre

True Colors Partners with Atlanta Opera in CONCERT FOR UNITY Photo

True Colors Partners with Atlanta Opera in CONCERT FOR UNITY

VIDEO: Check Out an All New Trailer For WORKING: A MUSICAL, Now Playing at Alliance Theatr Photo

VIDEO: Check Out an All New Trailer For WORKING: A MUSICAL, Now Playing at Alliance Theatre


More Hot Stories For You

  • Pulitzer Prize Winner Annette Gordon-Reed Gets Personal In ON JUNETEENTH
  • SONGS OF OLD NEW HAMPSHIRE to be Presented by Pontine Theatre
  • Milk Carton Kids & P.O.D. Are Part Of This Week's Live-Streamed Concerts Presented By The Park Theatre
  • Majestic Theatre To Hold Golf Tournament August 19