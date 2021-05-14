Dad's Garage Theatre Launches New Outdoor Show IMPROV IN THE PARK(ING LOT)

The Dad's Garage will launch its newest Pandemic Programming (TM) -- drive-in improv! After more than a year of virtual performances the company is thrilled to bring back in-person live performances once a week.

Every Saturday night this summer, atch live improv at the new drive-in theatre. The company has built a special stage in the parking lot, so no matter if you're in a tiny sports car or a monster truck, everyone will be able to see the show. Using technology from the Plaza Theatre, the sound from the show will be broadcast over an FM signal. Tune in using your car radio, Walkman, boombox, or however you listen to the radio.

Improv in the Park(ing Lot) will feature a combination of short-form games, long scenes, and plenty of hilarity from some of your favorite Dad's Garage improvisers. Every performance will be 75 minutes long, which is just the right amount of time to get that great golden-hour light on our stage. Concessions will be available for purchase.

Space is limited to ensure every car full of viewers can see while being safely spread out. Audience members will be asked to watch from their cars and wear a mask if they need to exit their vehicle.

Visit www.dadsgarage.com to buy tickets.