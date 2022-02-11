Dad's Garage Receives Georgia Governor's Award For The Arts And Humanities

Georgia Council for the Arts, Georgia Humanities, Governor Brian P. Kemp, and First Lady Marty Kemp announced the recipients of the 10th annual Governor's Awards for the Arts and Humanities to honor outstanding individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to Georgia through their work in the creative arts. Dad's Garage was among the organizations selected for this prestigious honor, in recognition of our company's efforts to support and grow the arts in Atlanta and beyond.

For the past 25 years, Dad's Garage Theatre Co. has used comedy and laughter to explore important social themes while supporting the growth and development of artists early in their careers. Actors, designers, directors, technicians, and administrators of Dad's Garage have gone on to become leaders in their fields locally, nationally, and internationally.

"This award affirms the importance of supporting new and innovative work being done by emerging creative professionals," says Dad's Garage artistic director Tim Stoltenberg. "We believe that it's vital to the entire arts ecosystem to have a place where artists can try something new, express themselves, succeed or fail without judgment, and hone their creative vision."

Among the artists who got their start at Dad's Garage are Lauren Gunderson, the most produced living playwright in the United States; television writer and producer Steve Yockey; Jon Carr, the executive producer of The Second City in Chicago; actress and voiceover artist Amber Nash; and many other folks throughout our history. Dad's Garage helped these creatives produce some of their first works, make industry connections, and strengthen the skills to launch their creative careers.

"It's my honor to congratulate the individuals and organizations who have earned this year's Governor's Award for the Arts and Humanities and thank them for the contributions they have made to our state and culture," said Governor Kemp. "These recipients are great examples of Georgia's creative industries, which play a key role in the economic health of our state, not only providing jobs, but also contributing to our growing tourism numbers."

Following a competitive nominations process, 10 members of the arts and humanities communities from across Georgia were awarded with this year's honor. The recipients represent a diverse group of individuals and organizations that have contributed to, and supported the growth of, Georgia's thriving creative industries through community involvement, pioneering programs, and long-term financial commitment.

The recipients of the 10th Annual Governor's Awards for the Arts and Humanities are listed below. Each link includes a video highlighting the recipients' contributions to Georgia's creative communities and culture:

• Didi Dunphy, Clarke County

• Sheffield Hale, Fulton County

• Lyrika Holmes, Cobb County

• Donald L. Lovette, Liberty County

• Marquice L. Williams, Chatham County

• Dad's Garage Theatre, Fulton County

• The Hambidge Center for the Creative Arts & Sciences, Rabun County

• Georgia Council on Economic Education, statewide organization based in Fulton County

• Out of Hand Theater, Fulton County

• Synchronicity Theatre, Fulton County

A video about the awards featuring Governor Kemp congratulating the recipients, accompanied by additional details about their contributions, is available here. For biographical information and additional background on each of the recipients, a program is available here.