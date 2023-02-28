Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Core Dance Announces Gesture 5 Of THE REEL ART SERIES

McFalls' film is an exploration of community and movements of interpersonal connection and how community has evolved and the different ways community exists.

Feb. 28, 2023  
Core Dance welcomes Loren McFalls and her film "| community |" as the fifth installation of Core Dance's REEL Art series. Her film will screen on the Core Dance store front (133 Sycamore St. Decatur, GA 30032 ) nightly from March 31, 2023 to May 25, 2023. An opening reception with the artist, Loren McFalls, will be held on March 31, 2023 at 7pm at Core Dance.

McFalls' film is an exploration of community and movements of interpersonal connection. Her interests lie in how community has evolved and the different ways community exists.

The artist shares this about her film:

"I wanted to bring together a group of humans who didn't necessarily know each other. Bringing together our unique experiences, we created a micro-community in the making of this piece. It's a lot of contact-improvisation combined with choreography that we've learned together. I want to evoke a sense of community building as we, as a group, work together and explore movement "

"| community |" joins the REEL Art series as "Gesture 5". For Core Dance's 2022-23 REEL Art series, commissioned artists premiere video installations inspired by the theme Gestures. The video installations are created specifically for the store front windows of Core Dance. The resulting work combines video technology with installation art and makes use of all aspects of the surrounding environment to affect the audience.

Loren McFalls is a choreographer as well as a teaching and performing artist for both stage and film. After growing up as a trained ballet and modern dancer in Atlanta, she attended Drexel University where she was a member of the Drexel Dance Ensemble and became fully immersed in the Philly arts community. After graduating she began teaching adult ballet and founded an inclusive artists' collective to celebrate female-identifying artists. She produced and performed in the Philadelphia Fringe Festival, community-produced collective performances, monthly music showcases and a recurring outdoor summer festival. In 2018, Loren moved to Los Angeles and continued to teach classes in Southern California. In 2020 she returned to Atlanta and began teaching at Atlanta Ballet. Loren currently works with Core Dance's 1830EST series as a live stream technician and is on the Board of Directors at DanceATL, a service-oriented non-profit organization. She has had work featured in: DanceATL's A.M. Collaborative program, Through Deep Waters Festival, Spring for Spring Dance Festival, Zoetic Dance's MIXTAPE, Full Radius Dance's MAD Festival, Peace One Day, Fall for Fall Dance Festival.

For more than four decades, Core Dance has embraced the human form, the creative process and the artist working within it. An award-winning contemporary dance organization with global impact, Core Dance creates, performs, and produces compelling original art that empowers communities to see the self in others. In 1980, Core Dance was co-founded in Houston, Texas by dancer and choreographer Sue Schroeder and her sister, Kathy Russell.  Five years later, the organization added Atlanta, Georgia as a second home base. Amplifying the context for art making that is relevant, Core Dance makes Art to illuminate, Art to educate, Art to question and is internationally recognized for its artistically driven research practices, the authenticity of its Art, its socially relevant creations and its work as an artistic incubator and convener.




