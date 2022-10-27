Contemporary Classics Brings THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST To Gwinnett
This production of The Importance of Being Earnest will focus solely on BIPOC artists working on the timeless script.
Contemporary Classics presents Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest the first weekend in November at Lawrenceville Arts Center in Lawrenceville, GA.
"The truth is rarely pure and never simple." What starts as a simple meeting between friends becomes one of the most popular stories of all time. Proposals, engagements, arrangements, and laughs abound in Oscar Wilde's classic comedy of manners.
This production of The Importance of Being Earnest will focus solely on BIPOC artists working on the timeless script. Director Charles T. Thomas asks, "In a comedy of manners, what does it look like for minorities to relate to each other in a way that has become popularized (and almost necessary) by the white societal structures around them? Are there moments when personal reactions/feelings/responses break through? How aggressive can one be without losing status? WHY IS IT ALL A BIG DEAL?"
The cast includes Chris Hecke (John "Jack" Worthing), Ryan Adolph (Algernon Moncrieff), Nidalas Madden (Gwendolyn), Deja Holmes (Cecily Cardew), Xandria. (Lady Bracknell), Annaliyah Ferguson-Salim (Miss Prism), Angel Fabian Rivera (Canon Chausible), Alejandro Fundora (Merriman), and De'Jyan Horne (Lane).
Completing the artistic team are Susanna Wilson and Mike Weiselberg (Producers; Artistic Directors), Catherine Thomas (Costumes), Caleb Clark (Fight/Intimacy), and Nick Gilomen (Stage Manager/Set Coordinator).
Contemporary Classics, formerly Gwinnett Classic Theatre (GCT), exists to challenge and transform classic Western theater traditions by creating an inclusive community of diverse people, ideas, and cultures. The re-organization and re-naming of the company has resulted in a three-person, non-hierarchical team of artists working through consensus to determine programming and to ensure equitable practices that prioritize principles of equality. The revised name and mission statement reflects these commitments, as well as the desire to expand beyond Gwinnett County, although Gwinnett will continue to be the organization's base.
Performances will be Nov 4 (8pm), Nov 5 (2pm & 8pm), and Nov 6 (2pm). Tickets can be found here on the Lawrenceville Arts Center website.
| Submit Nominations for the 2022
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 27, 2022
7 Stages, Turtle Island Trading, Zintkala Zi PowWow and the Little 5 Points Business Association join forces to bring the inaugural First Voices Festival to the people of Little 5 Points.
Kennesaw State University Bailey School Of Music Presents Americana Festival
October 27, 2022
Kennesaw State University's Bailey School of Music, a unit of the College of the Arts, will present the Americana Festival Nov. 7-11. Four diverse concerts will focus on American composers and patriotic songs to celebrate Veterans Day. Veterans will receive free admission into the Nov. 11 performance.
Kennesaw State University To Present August Wilson's JITNEY in November
October 27, 2022
Kennesaw State University's Department of Theatre and Performance Studies will present August Wilson's 'Jitney' Nov. 11-16 at the Stillwell Theater on the Kennesaw campus.
Contemporary Classics Brings THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST To Gwinnett
October 27, 2022
Contemporary Classics presents Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest the first weekend in November at Lawrenceville Arts Center in Lawrenceville, GA.
Kennesaw State Department Of Dance To Present CARTE BLANCHE in November
October 27, 2022
Kennesaw State University Department of Dance will present 'Carte Blanche' Nov. 11-12 at the KSU Dance Theater on the Marietta campus at 8 p.m. With roots in French, the phrase carte blanche can mean a blank check or having full discretionary power.