Contemporary Classics Brings THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST To Gwinnett

Contemporary Classics presents Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest the first weekend in November at Lawrenceville Arts Center in Lawrenceville, GA.

"The truth is rarely pure and never simple." What starts as a simple meeting between friends becomes one of the most popular stories of all time. Proposals, engagements, arrangements, and laughs abound in Oscar Wilde's classic comedy of manners.

This production of The Importance of Being Earnest will focus solely on BIPOC artists working on the timeless script. Director Charles T. Thomas asks, "In a comedy of manners, what does it look like for minorities to relate to each other in a way that has become popularized (and almost necessary) by the white societal structures around them? Are there moments when personal reactions/feelings/responses break through? How aggressive can one be without losing status? WHY IS IT ALL A BIG DEAL?"

The cast includes Chris Hecke (John "Jack" Worthing), Ryan Adolph (Algernon Moncrieff), Nidalas Madden (Gwendolyn), Deja Holmes (Cecily Cardew), Xandria. (Lady Bracknell), Annaliyah Ferguson-Salim (Miss Prism), Angel Fabian Rivera (Canon Chausible), Alejandro Fundora (Merriman), and De'Jyan Horne (Lane).

Completing the artistic team are Susanna Wilson and Mike Weiselberg (Producers; Artistic Directors), Catherine Thomas (Costumes), Caleb Clark (Fight/Intimacy), and Nick Gilomen (Stage Manager/Set Coordinator).

Contemporary Classics, formerly Gwinnett Classic Theatre (GCT), exists to challenge and transform classic Western theater traditions by creating an inclusive community of diverse people, ideas, and cultures. The re-organization and re-naming of the company has resulted in a three-person, non-hierarchical team of artists working through consensus to determine programming and to ensure equitable practices that prioritize principles of equality. The revised name and mission statement reflects these commitments, as well as the desire to expand beyond Gwinnett County, although Gwinnett will continue to be the organization's base.

Performances will be Nov 4 (8pm), Nov 5 (2pm & 8pm), and Nov 6 (2pm). Tickets can be found here on the Lawrenceville Arts Center website.