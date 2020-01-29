City Springs Theatre to Present A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

City Springs Theatre, Atlanta's newest professional theatre company, will present the Tony Award-winning Best Musical "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder," playing Byers Theatre at The Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center (1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs) March 6 - 15, 2020. Tickets are $30-$65, with discounts for seniors, students, groups, and active and retired military personnel. Visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.com or call 404-477-4365 for more information.

"A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" tells the uproarious story of Monty Navarro, a distant heir to the D'Ysquith family fortune who sets out to jump the line of succession, by any means necessary. All the while, he's got to juggle his mistress (she's after more than just love), his fiancée (she's his cousin but who's keeping track?) and the constant threat of landing behind bars! Of course, it will all be worth it if he can slay his way to his inheritance... and be done in time for tea.

The most celebrated musical of the 2013-14 Broadway season, "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" received ten 2014 Tony Award nominations, eventually winning four awards: Best Musical, Direction of a Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Costume Design. In addition, it won the Best Musical prizes from the Drama League, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle, and received a 2015 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Show Album.

"A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" opened at Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre to overwhelming critical acclaim in November 2013 where The New York Times raved "'Gentleman's Guide' will lift the hearts of all those who've been pining for what sometimes seems a lost art form." The Hollywood Reporter enthused "'Gentleman's Guide' restores our faith in musical comedy!" And Time Magazine said, "Just as I was about to give up on musicals, along comes 'A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder!'"

Googie Uterhardt plays the role of the eight D'Ysquith heirs and Haden Rider portrays Monty Navarro. "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" also stars Leigh Ellen Jones (Sibella Hallward), Broadway's Kristine McLaughlin (Phoebe D'Ysquith), and Beth Beyer (Miss Shingle).

The company features Ally Duncan, Fenner Eaddy, DJ Grooms, Imani Joseph, Tyler Sarkis, Lauren Tatum, Adam Washington, and Kiley Washington.

"A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" features a book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman and music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak. Direction is by City Springs Theatre Executive/Artistic Director Brandt Blocker, with music direction by Chris Brent Davis and choreography by Cindy Mora Reiser.

The design team includes Alexander Dodge (scenic design), Tony Award-winner Linda Cho (costume design), Mike Wood (lighting design), Keith Bergeron (sound design), Aaron Rhyne (projection design), and Charles G. LaPointe (wig design). Orchestrations are by Jonathan Tunick and vocal arrangements are by Dianne Adams McDowell and Steven Lutvak. The production features the City Springs Theatre Orchestra under the direction of Chris Brent Davis.

All performances are held at The Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center's Byers Theatre at 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs.

For tickets and information call 404-477-4365 or visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.com.

Performance Schedule

March 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 2020 Wed - Sat @ 8:00pm, Sat & Sun @ 2:00pm

About City Springs Theatre Company: City Springs Theatre Company was formed by Sandy Springs residents and is dedicated to entertaining, educating, and enriching the community while contributing to its cultural and economic development by creating world-class theatre experiences at the new Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center. Through Broadway-style musical theatre featuring regional and national artists, creating a broad range of arts education programs for the enrichment of the community, and providing entertaining and inspiring productions for diverse audiences, City Springs Theatre Company establishes Sandy Springs as a growing cultural center. City Springs Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit cultural organization. For more information, and to find out how you can get involved, visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.com.





