City Springs Theatre Presents HAIRSPRAY

City Springs Theatre, Atlanta's newest professional theatre company, presents the fantastically fun "HAIRSPRAY The Broadway Musical," winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, playing the beautiful Byers Theatre at The Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center (1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs) July 12th through the 21st. Tickets are $30-$62, with discounts for seniors, students, groups, and active and retired military personnel. Visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.com or call 404-477-4365 for more information.

Audiences will be swept away to 1960s Baltimore in this international smash-hit musical, piled bouffant-high with laughter and romance-and enough deliriously tuneful songs to fill a nonstop platter party. It's "Hairspray," live on stage and in living color!

It's 1962-the '50s are out and change is in the air. Baltimore's Tracy Turnblad, a big girl with big hair and an even bigger heart, has only one passion-to dance. She wins a spot on the local TV dance program, "The Corny Collins Show" and, overnight, is transformed from outsider to irrepressible teen celebrity. But can a plus-size trendsetter in dance and fashion vanquish the program's reigning princess, win the heart of heartthrob Link Larkin, and integrate a television show without denting her 'do? "Hairspray" is based on the New Line Cinema film written and directed by John Waters, who served as a creative consultant on the musical comedy. It features a book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan, and an original score by Tony Award winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

Hairspray stars Greg London as Tracy's mother Edna. Greg has appeared as Edna in two national tours and one international tour of "Hairspray." Additionally, Greg has performed in the national tours of "West Side Story" and "Fiddler on the Roof." Jennifer Massey, a stage performer at Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Sea World, and Busch Gardens, stars as Tracy. Jennifer was most recently seen in "Love Sung in the Key of Aretha" in Sarasota, Florida.

Also starring are Chase Peacock as Link Larkin (Broadway: "American Idiot," National Tour: "High School Musical," Papermill Playhouse, Georgia Ensemble Theatre), Deborah Bowman as Velma Von Tussle (National Tours: "Cabaret," and "Oliver!," City Springs Theatre, Actor's Express, Serenbe Playhouse) Christian Magby as Seaweed J. Stubbs (Alliance Theatre, Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, True Colors Theatre Company), Kayce Grogan-Wallace as Motormouth Maybelle (Actor's Express, Atlanta Lyric Theatre), Alison Brannon Wilhoit as Amber Von Tussle (Atlanta Lyric Theatre, Georgia Ensemble Theatre), Leigh Ellen Jones as Penny Pingleton (City Springs Theatre, Atlanta Lyric Theatre), Chris Saltalamacchio as Corny Collins (City Springs Theatre, Serenbe Playhouse), Steve Hudson as Wilbur Turnblad (City Springs Theatre, Aurora Theatre), and Arjaye Johnson as Little Inez (City Springs Theatre), and featuring Marcie Millard as Prudy Pingleton (City Springs Theatre, Alliance Theatre, Horizon Theatre), and Tony Hayes as Mr. Pinky (City Springs Theatre, Art Station).

Others in the cast include Grace Arnold, CJ Babb, Rayven Bailey, Ayana Dubose, Davon Farmer, Hoke Fraser, Daniel Fobes, James Fobes, Avery Gillham, Bonnie Harris, Jenna Lorson, Chani Maisonet, Maggie McCown, Caleb Peters, Jessica Reese, George Roberts, Jordan Keyon Smith, and Kiley Washington.

This energetic and thought provoking musical is led by City Springs Theatre Executive/Artistic Director Brandt Blocker, Resident Choreographer Cindy Mora Reiser, Music Director Chris Brent Davis, Tony Award winning set designer David Rockwell, Tony Award winning costume designer William Ivey Long, Lighting Designer Mike Wood, Wig Designer George Deavours, Sound Designer Keith Bergeron, and Production Manager Justin Gamerl.

All performances are held at The Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center's Byers Theatre at 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs.

For tickets and information call 404-477-4365 or visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.com.





