City Springs Theatre Company Announces 2023-24 Season

City Springs Theatre Company (CTSC) has announced the productions for its 2023-2024 season. Coming to the Byers Theatre at City Springs will be Fiddler on the Roof, White Christmas, Disney's Beauty & the Beast and Legally Blonde The Musical.

Specifically curated by CTSC patrons, based on a seasonal survey, the productions were selected to showcase the wide range of musicals for which the Company is known. Season subscriptions are now available, which can save as much as $40+ off individual ticket prices when purchasing tickets for all four shows. Subscription information may be found at: www.cityspringstheatre.com/subscribe.

Fiddler on the Roof, based on the book by Joseph Stein, with music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, will take place Oct. 6-22, 2023. Winning nine Tony Awards when it debuted in 1964, this classic has touched audiences worldwide with its humor, warmth and honesty. Set in the remote village of Anatevka, the story centers on Tevye, a poor milkman, and his five daughters. With the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to protect his daughters and instill in them traditional values in the face of changing social mores and the growing anti-Semitism of Czarist Russia.

Based on the classic Paramount Pictures 1954, White Christmas will play Dec. 8-24, 2023, bringing the timeless music and lyrics of Irving Berlin and the book by David Ives and Paul Blake to the stage. The holiday favorite shares the story of WWII veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis and their successful vaudeville routines. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by the duo's former army commander. With a dazzling score featuring well-known standards including "Blue Skies," "I Love a Piano," "How Deep Is the Ocean," and the perennial title song, White Christmas is an uplifting, holiday production that will delight audiences of all ages.

Inspired by the fairy tale and ground-breaking Academy Award-winning animated film, Disney's Beauty & the Beast roars into Sandy Springs March 8-24, 2023. With music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman & Tim Rice and the book by Linda Woolverton, this beloved tale takes the audience into the enchanted world of Belle, Gaston, Lumiere, Mrs. Potts, and all of the mesmerizing cast of characters as they adventure into a "tale as old as time." Winning three Tony awards, including Best Costume Design, and running for more than thirteen years on Broadway, Beauty & the Beast became the catalyst for a burst of Disney musical mega-hits, including The Lion King, Newsies, and Aladdin. This production is captivating with not only its characters and choreography, but also its unforgettable songs including "Be Our Guest," "Human Again," and the Oscar-winning title tune, "Beauty & the Beast."

And finally, City Springs Theatre Company closes the season with the fabulously fun Legally Blonde The Musical, running May 3-19, 2024. Based on the adored film starring Reese Witherspoon with the book by Heather Hach and music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe & Nell Benjamin, this musical follows the transformation of lawyer-to-be Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances, this musical won three Laurence Olivier Awards when it premiered in London's West End, including Best New Musical in 2010.

"We can't wait to bring this season to life! Based on input from our patrons, this season will showcase a variety of genres, including classics, newer productions, family productions and those that will have the audience wanting to sing along!" shared City Springs Theatre Company's Executive Director Natalie DeLancey. "As with all of our productions, we'll be casting on both a local and national level to ensure that we find the best talent and have the highest quality productions. We're truly delighted to have audiences be our guests for a fantastic season."

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.cityspringstheatre.com.

About City Springs Theatre Company:

City Springs Theatre Company is dedicated to entertaining, educating, and enriching lives by creating world-class theatre experiences and innovative arts education that drive cultural richness and economic vitality. Through Broadway-style musical theatre featuring regional and national artists, creating a broad range of arts education programs for the enrichment of the community, and providing entertaining and inspiring productions for diverse audiences, City Springs Theatre Company establishes Sandy Springs as a growing cultural center. City Springs Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit cultural organization.