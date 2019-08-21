Chanticleer's International Tour Sets Stage At City Springs

Chanticleer is known around the world as "an orchestra of voices." This GRAMMY award-winning ensemble, founded in 1978, recently celebrated their 40th anniversary and comes to City Springs this fall. Comprised of twelve male voices, ranging from soprano to bass, Chanticleer seamlessly blends its original interpretations of music spanning the Renaissance through jazz and popular genres as well as contemporary composition.

The San Francisco-based choir's 2019-20 season will include an international tour that includes the Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center on Friday, October 25, 2019 @ 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

Chanticleer's 2019-20 season is the fifth under the direction of Music Director William Fred Scott. Atlanta audiences will remember William Fred Scott for his roles as Associate Conductor of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, the Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the Atlanta Opera, and as the Director of Choral Music at the Westminster Schools.

Prior to the concert, beginning at 6 p.m., attendees can make a reservation for the pre-show buffet at CityBar. The menu will feature Italian cuisine including: Penne Marinara, Cavatappi Alfredo, Chicken Oreganta, mixed green salad, garlic bread and breadsticks, and for dessert, Cannoli and Tiramisu. The buffet cost is $28 per person.





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You