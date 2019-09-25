CCCEPA's ComPAny Presents GROOVE

The Cobb County Center for Excellence in the Performing Arts (CCCEPA) magnet program at Pebblebrook High School presents ComPAny 2020 in GROOVE October 4 & 5 at 7:30 PM and October 6 at 3:00 PM. Performances are at the Cobb County Civic Center's Jennie T. Anderson Theatre. This year's show includes many popular and country favorites from the last four decades.

The high-energy, non-stop hour of fun recalling the great hits of the past features the 31 talented singers, dancers, and actors of CCCEPA's premier musical theatre troupe, ComPAny 2020. Sixty-five Broadway shows have included former members of Pebblebrook's ComPAny in their casts.

Tickets are available in advance online at www.cccepa.com. Tickets will be available at the Anderson Theatre box office one hour before each performance.

The Cobb County Center for Excellence in the Performing Arts (CCCEPA) is a coeducational public magnet school housed on the campus of Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, Georgia, just west of Atlanta. CCCEPA offers training in Dance, Vocal Music, Drama, and Technical Theatre, complemented by a robust and innovative academic curriculum. Applications to audition for 2020-2021 admission will be accepted starting October 1. Prospective magnet students and parents are invited to attend the Friday, 10/4, performance which will be followed by an informational meeting for those wanting to learn more about CCCEPA and the admissions process.





