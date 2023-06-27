Broadway in Atlanta Offers Discounted College Student Tickets For WICKED at The Fox Theatre

WICKED will play at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre July 5 – 30.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta will offer special $30 Student Rush Tickets for the Atlanta engagement of WICKED, playing the Fox Theatre July 5 – 30 as part of the 2022/2023 Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta season. Students simply need to bring valid college student identification with them to the Fox Theatre Box Office two hours prior to each performance. The Student Rush Ticket price will be valid for all performances with a two-ticket limit per student ID. Student Rush Tickets are subject to availability and will be sold from best available, which may include limited view locations.

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

WICKED will play at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre July 5 – 30. The performance schedule is as follows:

Tuesday – Thursday 7:30 p.m.
Friday 8 p.m.
Saturday 2 p.m., 8 p.m.
Sunday 1 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

*With a matinee performance at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 6.




Recommended For You