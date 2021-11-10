Big Changes Are Happening At The Springer Theatre Academy

The education footprint at the Springer Opera House continues to expand, adding more responsibilities to staff members of the Springer Theatre Academy Education Office. Celebrating 25 years this year, the Springer Theatre Academy has had a profound impact not only in the community but across the county, opening doors for many other education programs.

Sally Baker took over for Ron Anderson, Academy founder, in 2015. "Ron's aspirations for the Academy were left in a list on the Academy desktop. Some were small, such as developing an online registration system. Then there were bigger and more impactful jobs -- like developing a deeper and more meaningful relationship with Muscogee County Schools, and with students and families, to see the need for the Academy in their own lives." Sally shared.

Baker took that list to heart and has led the expansion of the Springer's education department by creating programs such as Theatre for the Very Young, PAIR, and an expanded Springer Theatre Academy program.

Theatre for the Very Young has extended the mission of the Springer to include a much younger audience. TVY produces original programming that is developmentally appropriate, immersive, and educational theatrical shows for children ages zero through five years and their caregivers.

"Theatre is an impactful way to communicate educational ideas to young audiences, and there are so many great organizations in town that are doing that -- providing meaningful education to young people. As Education Director, it's been really exciting to extend the tool of Theatre to the mission of educating young people. We share similar goals." says Sally Baker.

Another vital part of the Springer Education Office, the PAIR program, is an arts integration program that equips teachers with arts strategies to deepen learning and improve classroom culture. Teachers of Science, Social Studies, Math, and English Language Arts bring their expertise to "PAIR" with the artistic expertise of a PAIR Specialist-- resulting in a new creative appreciation for the arts.

PAIR has worked with close to 50 elementary and middle schools in Georgia, the Colleges of Education at Columbus State University, and Dalton State College, thus far, with plans of expansion into more schools.

With the success of these programs, Education Director, Sally Baker, is handing off her duties as the Springer Theatre Academy Director to DB Woolbright, allowing her to entirely focus on the expansion of the Springer's educational programs.

DB Woolbright first came to the Springer as Associate Education Director. "He may be the world's most qualified Academy director, with his artistry, who he is as his own artist and as a teaching artist, and his experience as a former Springer Theatre Academy student. He has been involved with the Academy for 27 years," shared Baker.

DB has served as Academy Director in Pennsylvania, and the Rose of Athens Theatre in Athens, Georgia, along with Associate Academy Director at the Springer. "He has fascinating ideas about expanding the Academy's influence with students over time and supporting not only the growth of students but of young people in the arts in our community," says Baker.

"When Ron established the Academy, he built the role of the Academy Director as a person who has strengths in three areas," states Baker. "To be able to find all three things, a creative artist, a visionary leader, and a pastoral leader is near impossible. I, with everything that I am, know that DB is that person."

"If you told a younger version of myself, I wouldn't believe it," says Woolbright about his new position as the Springer Theatre Academy Director. He also shared that the Academy taught him many valuable things, such as communicating, empathizing, and being happy. "My story is not unique. The Springer Theatre Academy has touched many, many lives. I'm excited to continue the legacy of the great people who have come before me."

Beth Reeves has stepped down as the Springer's Education Coordinator to accept a teaching position with Columbus State University.

"Beth grew her role to be so much more impactful than ever imagined. She did incredible work for the organization and the day-to-day operations of the Academy office. She encouraged students to be advocates for themselves, extending the reach into different parts of the community. "Because of her, we were able to grow all parts of the Academy." Sally elaborated.

Reeves' impact reached beyond the Education Department at the Springer. Her talents have also been featured on the Springer stage in starring roles such as Springer's Fences, Mary Poppins, and most recently Monty Python's Spamalot. Reeves will return to the Springer stage this season as Glenda in The Wizard of Oz and direct Steel Magnolias in May.

Kelli Leak will fill the role of Education Coordinator. A former nurse for Phenix city schools, Leak has been involved with the Springer for many years as a volunteer and parent of two children who have grown up in the Springer Theatre Academy.

"She has a great balance of understanding the sciences and the arts at the same time," said Baker, "having two children who went through the Academy, she understands the influence it has on families."

"This is just the beginning for expansion of the Springer's education department," states Baker, "we have big things on the horizon."