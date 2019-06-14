BWW Interview: A Groundbreaking Conversation With Aurora Theatre's Ann Carol Pence, Anthony Rodriguez, and Al Stillo

By Josephine Tuso-Key

Photo Credit Casey Gardner

On Thursday, June 13th at 11:00 AM the citizens of Lawrenceville along with officials of the city, county of Gwinnett, and state of Georgia gathered to witness an auspicious occasion: the much anticipated groundbreaking of the $31 million Aurora Theater expansion. This event commemorates the construction of a 56,000 foot performing arts center which will include a 500 seat venue, a more intimate cabaret space, and an indoor and outdoor civic area.

Broadwayworld recently had a conversation with Anthony Rodriguez, co-founder and Producing Artistic Director, Ann Carol Pence co-founder and Associate Producer, and Al Stillo, Marketing Director, where they shared their vision for the future of the space as well as their vision for the arts as a community builder in Gwinnett County. Aurora will be soon beginning their 24th season, and have been in their current space in Lawrenceville since 2006.

BWW: 24 years ago, what was the vision you had for the theater you were creating?

ANTHONY: Our vision was far more myopic than it became. 24 years ago, we were just trying to stay alive day-to-day. As we grew, and certainly when we moved to Lawrenceville into this new facility in 2007, then we realized we could dream as big as possible, and we did that.

ANN CAROL: The minute we got here, we literally could see how big it could be, because when you're in the county seat of a county that is already majority non-white, you can see what our community looks like and what our community gathering space could be. I can remember that Anthony was looking out his window on the day we opened the new place...the minute we got into the new place, we said "What is the next thing we could accomplish?"

We were sitting in our first capital campaign meeting for the first time when we heard, "What are we going to do with the extra?" Because this is something we've never seen before. Al is a good example, I'm a good example, and Tony...we've never been anything but scrappy--and to hear for the first time from people who were born and raised in Gwinnett saying, "This is a big new idea and we love this big new idea,"--that lets you know, what could our next big idea be? And don't get me wrong, we have all the support in the world for a big new idea even bigger than the one we have now. Theater is for the young, Tony and I founded this company when we were 30 and 31. That's the big thing is when you're 30, your have 18 hours everyday to work toward something. Al has been selling stuff since he was 20. He knows how to sell stuff, so just give him stuff to sell and he can.

BWW: And how long has Al been with you?

AL: This is my 15th year and it's interesting because when I came on board, I came from a much larger organization. I was with Georgia Shakespeare Festival and at the time I left, they probably had a budget that was triple what the Aurora was at that time. That was much bigger than anyone else and people were surprised, but I saw the potential of what could happen and that Gwinnett was a very underserved community in terms of the arts and had a lot of potential. That was something that brought me to the organization, and as and organization we have taken very seriously that we're service this very large populace that doesn't have as many opportunities for arts experiences as maybe some of our neighbors to the south and west.

ANN CAROL: I find there aren't the opportunities because we didn't have the funding. We aren't in Fulton county that has City of Atlanta money and Georgia Council for the Arts Money. Again, how can we bring 9 ½ million dollars into the state with TV and FIlm and still be so low in arts investment? Arts is driving Georgia. Read the Forbes Magazine article--Anthony Just found it and I'm so grooving on it --it states that Arts creates a bigger economic impact than agriculture or transportation. The article speaks about the business of it. We keep showing fact, after fact, after fact, and it's still disputed. Today there were a lot of people here that finally--it was the first time in a long time that I looked out at a crowd of people and saw every age group, every heritage, every religion, every sexual identity--that's we dreamed of from the time we opened it. The three people sitting in this room, that's been our dream and today we saw it.

BWW: The Aurora has always been good about bringing people together and making everyone feel at home.

ANN CAROL: That's our goal, is to make people feel at home.

BWW: What was the first show you performed?

ANN CAROL: The first show we did was Camelot, and our first capital campaign was "Building the Castle". I always believed in Camelot, and I always thought Tony would make a great King Arthur--which I was right. Much like we've had President Kennedy being associated with Camelot and what is that perfect kingdom--when King Arthur gives his speech and says he wants to create a round table where everybody's voice is important and their is not an edge. We were so much smaller then, but I just always believed there is a perfect community that can be led where everybody else is valued. To look at it 12 years later, it didn't Take That long for us to find our Camelot.

BWW: When will the building be completed?

ANTHONY: The timeline the construction team has set would have it opening in August of 2020. It's fast, we'll see how that goes, but that's what we're shooting for.

BWW: Once the new space opens what will programming look like?

ANTHONY: It's going to allow for us to create new and different partnerships with groups that don't have a theater of their own and need a space to perform, but our particular season--like our mainstage season--we won't move everything over to the 500 seat facility. We'll move our big musicals and our plays will stay in the 250 seat space we use now, and so will Christmas Canteen. That will allow us to use that bigger space for perhaps a ballet company that doesn't have a place to do Nutcracker, so that we could use that to the best of our ability. There's going to be a variety of programming in all our spaces and allow for a lot of flexibility. With the space we have now, we produce so much of our own programming that it's almost impossible for us to work with groups that might need some space or place to do a production.

BWW: Would you consider having musical groups perform concerts?

ANTHONY: You can look forward to concert evenings similar to the ones we've done such as NEWSIES and IN THE HEIGHTS as well as some cabaret evenings that will get our audiences involved and engaged with the canon of musical theater. There may very well be musical groups as well.

AL: There's a lot of opportunities for traditional jazz and things like that from the southeast, and we might also have room for Atlanta Chamber Players to have a concert in the 250 seat theater once or twice a year. I think once the building is completed, we're going to be able to find some great partners to be able to offer patrons a wide variety of entertainment options.

ANN CAROL: One thing I'm enamored about UGA that I think is true of any college campus town as it has been the birth of rock bands such as REM, Human League, the B-52s. I think those are coming and we have a great friend in Gwinnett who is discovering people all the time. He has a 250 seat theater in Duluth--who's to say then they won't crop up on the 500 seater space next? I also think the cabaret space can be like a Nashville Bluebird cafe. That's the thing when you're creating innovative spaces, like Al said, people aren't going to be able to imagine what can be done in them until the first person that's like them uses the space. Christian Magby just wrote an original musical and just used Monday night to do a staged reading of his musical with a full band. The very next day I've been contacted by a person whose written a hip-hop musical that he's already gotten backing for--again, you have to create the model, and then the model gets emulated. I don't even think we can imagine what's going to be in there just yet, but we do know we want an international array of performers in the theater. We want to grow our theater for young audiences. We have about 1500 kids now, just imagine now we have a 500 seater we can focus our energies on. And our blockbuster musicals will finally feel like you went to the Fox, and you got to sit close.

BWW: There was some speculation that the new theater would bring in Broadway touring shows.

ANN CAROL: For me personally, I think we've got two great venues in Atlanta, The Fox and Cobb Energy Center that can do story companies. We are leaning toward what can we create that you will see on Broadway in 5 years. What would Men With Money have looked like if we had a Broadway backer on the scene. I think we will see that, there's no doubt that Justin Anderson is a national caliber director that wants to call Atlanta home. That's why Ride the Cyclone was so interesting to me at the Alliance. That it already had an Off Broadway pedigree and we were able to see an Atlanta production of that.

AL: I think during the recessions when theaters were having a hard time, we had a big decision to make because we were feeling the financial crunch. One of the things we learned is you have to be a place for your community. We expanded programming and reached out to areas in the community that weren't necessarily theater goers, and found things that appealed to different people in the community. Then culturally we expanded on that and tried to be a very welcoming space for different cultures. With the new buildings being a community space, I think it's going to fuel its success in the present.

ANTHONY: We've worked on that to bring that element to the project. It will have a main courtyard where our community can gather for whatever purpose. They may just want to stop and have lunch in the middle of the day and hang out there. We're trying to create a space where people want to be whether they've bought a ticket to an event or not. Because that way this theater will be here for generations to come. If we're not part of the community and the community doesn't own us then we haven't done our job. We won't be here 10, 15, 20, 100 years from now if the community doesn't support it because it is their theater in their city.

ANN CAROL: I appreciate that you wanted to have a conversation vs. a standard article, because that's how we keep saying we are one person at a time changing this community. I think one thing Anthony said in his speech, that Al's been with us a long time, and he's an unsung hero. The three of us joke about "who are our lifers" it's like Brokeback Mountain--"I can't quit you". We get frustrated, we'll have a challenge we can't figure out how to get around and Al says, "We're just one audience away from that part of our community, so let's serve it up." We have joy, we've been celebrating, we've been friends for 25 years and this is a big milestone for us. Just that fact that we just keep believing, and to see so many young people by into that. When you see the picture of the staff and board, you'll be able to tell the difference. The staff is every one of these young and hungry, ready to take on a challenge.

AL: I think of it like a mom, because there's certain things you do for your kids, and when you see it come to fruition, it makes you happier than things you do for yourself. We sat through a groundbreaking 13 years ago, and saw a building come together and we've seen, not what it's done for us, but what it's done for the people who come here. How it's had an impact on their lives is very moving to us. It's touched our souls in ways that have been profound and beautiful. Now going through the process today and not knowing how the building is going to affect or change people's lives but knowing that it's going to be great just fills you with the joy of possibility.

ANN CAROL: No matter what Emory Morseberger is the reason we're here. You can write any part of our history however you want, but it all comes down to Emory Morseberger owned this church which is now the theater and a couple of livery stables which is now our parking deck, and he sold them to the city at the price he paid for them. When he sold them there was not the hope that there would be a theater, but he said, "I will sell this property to you at the price I paid for them if you make a place for Aurora Theatre." That's literally why we are here. The first groundbreaking, the City of Lawrenceville had us take care of every single thing. We did it from beginning to end. Today that wasn't the case. It was a county-wide celebration of which we were glad to be a small part of.

Aurora has a variety of programming available including the NEWSIES concert show in Suwanee Town Center Park this Saturday evening, Comedy Nights, Ghost Tours, Children's Camps, and more. Visit https://www.auroratheatre.com/ to see all the entertainment they have to offer.





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories