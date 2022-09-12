Atlanta's Synchronicity Theatre Announces ACT 1 of the 25th Anniversary Season!

This season Synchronicity Theatre will take audiences on a journey of self-reflection and celebration. As Synchronicity Theatre launches Act 1 of our 25th Anniversary year, as we continue to uplift the voices of women and girls through theatre, we will take time to reflect on our journey.

The First Act of the 2022-23 season will include Synchronicity's Bold Voices series (bold, contemporary plays for adults), the Family Series (compelling plays for children and families), new play development, and education and outreach events (curated new voices, events, and performances).

Our Bold Voices series starts with Katie Hamill's adaptation Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson - #2B. Our Family Series features an all-new musical adaptation of the beloved children's book Mufaro's Beautiful Daughters by John Steptoe. The show, written by Karen Abbott with new songs by Taryn Janelle and LeRell Ross, will run on our stage and then go on tour as part of our New Stages touring program to bring high-quality Family Series productions to theatres around the southeast; and the return of Kate DiCamillo's The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, adapted by Dwayne Hartford.

The company will continue its long-standing tradition of curating new voices and providing opportunities for emerging artists to perform their works through our arts incubator project Stripped Bare, which provides research and development time to four new projects per season - bolstering new artists, forms, and voices.

Synchronicity will continue its mission of community building with the Playmaking for Kids (after-school programs and camps) and Playmaking for Girls programs (playwriting workshops for teen girls in group homes and refugee communities); and our Designers of Color initiative, which provides support for emerging designers in their first professional jobs, through: structured side-by- side mentorships; financial, life skills, and mental health training, and access to established professional networks.

Later this fall, Synchronicity will announce Act 2 of our 25th anniversary season, including more Bold Voices productions, the popular Women in the Arts & Business Panel Luncheon (WIABL), a discussion of relevant issues facing Atlanta's business and arts communities; and next steps for our new play development projects like Women's Work, a new play in development exploring the relationship of women to work over the past five decades in Georgia and beyond. This project is funded by the MAP Fund, and includes writers Danielle Deadwyler and Mary Lynn Owen.

All performances will be at Synchronicity Theatre, in Midtown's Peachtree Pointe complex. For tickets or more information on Synchronicity Theatre, programming, and events, visit www.synchrotheatre.com or call 404-484-8636.

ABOUT THE PLAYS - SEASON 25 ACT 1

September 30 - October 23, 2022

Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson - #2B

By Kate Hamill

Inspired by the Sherlock Holmes stories by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

Show Times: 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday

You'll find the world's most ingenious detective in the oddest of places. And one of them is on Dr. Joan Watson's last nerve. The game is most definitely afoot in Kate Hamill's gender-bending, irreverent, and affectionate take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's beloved mystery classic. This time, in a highly-theatrical adventure comedy, Sherlock Holmes and Watson are at it again solving mysteries full of mystery, murder and mayhem, and the challenges of sharing a bathroom sink.

You might just say... it's to die for.

December 9-24, 2022

The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane

Adapted by Dwayne Hartford, from the book by Kate DiCamillo

Show Times: 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, see website for special holiday performance dates and times

Everyone's favorite vain and haughty china rabbit is back on the Synchronicity stage. His vest is buttoned tight and his gold pocket watch is set, but who might he be now? Oh, it's just old Edward Tulane. But just for now. He'll have to battle the high seas, pass through the hands of a fisherman, befriend a happy hobo, comfort a sick child on his not-so-planned adventure to find his way home. Based on Kate DiCamillo's award-winning novel, and adapted by Dwayne Hartford, The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane takes us on an unexpected magical journey to discover the transformative powers of love.

January 27- February 19, 2023

Mufaro's Beautiful Daughters

Based on the story by John Steptoe, Adapted for the stage by Karen Abbott, New music & Lyrics by LeRell Ross & Taryn Janelle

Show Times: 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday

Once upon a time there was a man with two very beautiful daughters. Written in the style of African Folktales, Mufaro's Beautiful Daughters is an expansive, musical retelling of the classic Cinderella story. Set under the clear Zimbabwean sky comes a tale of true beauty.

Award-winning artist and writer John Steptoe's rich cultural imagery of Africa earned him the Coretta Scott King Award and the Boston Globe-Horn Book Award for Mufaro's Beautiful Daughters.

Now for the first time with new music created by Synchronicity's artistic team, Mufaro's Beautiful Daughters is simply magic for the whole family.

COVID SAFETY POLICY:

Currently we require that audience members wear masks at all times. The situation is fluid and may change.

Because Fulton County is currently "medium risk" according to the CDC and following the lead of many live performing arts organizations in Atlanta and around the country, Synchronicity will no longer ask for proof of vaccination status or negative COVID-19 test. Visit our COVID-19 page for our full COVID-safety protocols, including our ventilation upgrades and HEPA filter installations.

* * *

STRIPPED BARE ARTS INCUBATOR PROJECTS

Synchronicity's arts incubator project, Stripped Bare, will present four ground-breaking new projects and will give early-career artists a space to create and present new work. Stripped Bare focuses on projects that emphasize words and ideas, with minimal technical elements, and encourages young artists to think about the essentials of theatre, "stripped of" intricate sets, lights, props, sound design, and costumes. While each project will use these devices minimally, the focus will be on actors, words, passion, and ideas. Tickets are free for all Stripped Bare performances and take place at Synchronicity Theatre, in Midtown's Peachtree Pointe complex

Elvenses by Odelia San Diego

August 30 & 31, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Grams & Me by Deja Holmes

November 9, 2022

The Mad Hatterpillar by Rachel Frawley

January 11, 2023

Yanni Stone and the Honeypot Trap by Anterior Leverett

April 12, 2023

BEYOND THE THEATRE

Designers of Color

Our Designers of Color initiative builds a Success Scaffold for emerging designers in their first professional jobs, through: structured side- by-side mentorships; financial, life skills, and mental health training, and access to established professional networks. Community partners include Multiband Studios, 360 Arts Blvd, and Atlanta Theatre Artists for Justice.

The company will continue Playmaking for Kids after school and summer camp drama programming and the acclaimed Playmaking for Girls program for juvenile justice and refugee communities with a performance open to the public in June. Info will be available online at www.synchrotheatre.com.