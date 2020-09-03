Atlanta's Synchronicity Theatre Announces 23rd Season

All productions and community engagement programs will have ON THE SCREEN and IN THE THEATRE options adhering to COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions.

Synchronicity Theatre's 2020-2021 Season, opening October 5, 2020, will feature hybrid "In the Theatre" and "On the Screen" formats to reach more audiences and provide socially-distanced opportunities to view smart, gutsy, bold theatre whenever possible.

"In the Theatre" performances will have a live, physically-distanced small salon audience for a limited run at Synchronicity Theatre's Midtown, Atlanta location. Each production will be recorded and available to view digitally at home via an "On the Screen" ticket option for up to three-weeks after the performance opens. The "On the Screen" option also includes access to virtual viewing parties and happy hours.

For those who are comfortable, the intimate, socially-distanced salon audiences will get white-glove treatment with new safety and seating procedures, designed to increase safety for audiences and artists. Individual tickets for '"In the Theatre" performances are $35 (plus taxes and fees) for Bold Voices productions, and $25 (plus taxes and fees) for Family Series productions. "On the Screen" tickets are $10 (plus taxes and fees).

Two weeks before every production, the Synchronicity Theatre Box Office Staff will notify ticket holders if "In the Theatre" performances will be canceled. This decision will be made if the COVID-19 test positivity rate's 7-day average is higher than 8% in the metro-Atlanta area as determined by the Georgia Department of Health's daily COVID-19 status report. Audiences will also be informed if there are any changes that will be made to programming. All "In the Theatre" ticket confirmations for the 2020-2021 season will include a link to digitally stream the performance, and can be exchanged for "In the Theatre" tickets to another 2020-2021 show.

When an individual ticket is purchased, the ticket confirmation will include a link to digitally stream the performance in case the ticketholder is feeling unwell or cannot attend the performance in person. If he/she is unable to attend, or chooses to watch the performance online, he/she can contact the Synchronicity Theatre Box Office at boxoffice@synchrotheatre.com.

"Synchronicity Theatre's staff and administration weighed the option to offer live theatre experiences very carefully and determined that the less-risky, safer approach is to use data and the recommendations of health care providers and scientists to make informed decisions about the best ways to protect the health and well-being of our actors, audiences, staff and crews," says producing artistic director Rachel May. "We have decided to offer extremely-limited live viewing opportunities, and reserve the right to cancel 'In the Theatre' performances if certain criteria are not met. Our commitment to providing a space for audiences to come together live with our artists, whenever we are able to do so, reflects our mission to use theatre to build community."

This year, digital versions of all work will be produced in partnership with Felipe Barral and IGNI Productions. The new hybrid live-actor, in theatre, on-screen aesthetic will embrace the beauty of both mediums, while making performances available to audiences at home.

The On the Screen Subscription Package for $100 will offer a link that will be sent to the subscriber's inbox to digitally stream one performance of each production in the season. He/she can watch anytime. Subscribers will also receive a 20% discount on "In the Theatre" tickets, and will get reserved seating at the theatre. This subscription also includes a donation to support the theatre.

Synchronicity Theatre is part of a task force for re-opening arts venues that has partnered with the Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing, and will be implementing safety protocols based on their detailed recommendations.

Plans are being finalized to create safer spaces for audiences, artists, and staff. These will include: required masks for audiences and all staff; regular COVID-19 testing and daily safety screenings of a range of symptoms for artists and front of house staff; new cleaning procedures including sanitizer stations and shields for box office counters; detailed new physically-distanced and timed seating procedures and maps, reducing overall seating capacity by two-thirds, a venue upgrade to increase exterior air-intake, and the addition of HEPA filtration for higher air exchange rates.

For tickets or more information on Synchronicity Theatre, programming and events, visit synchrotheatre.com or call 404-484-8636. All "In the Theatre" performances will be at Synchronicity Theatre, in Midtown's Peachtree Pointe complex.

2020-2021 PLAYS AND PROJECTS IN CHRONOLOGICAL ORDER

4x4

October 5 - November 8, 2020

4 weeks. 4 women. 4 stories.

4x4 is told through four different one-woman shows created by Atlanta artists. Whether you decide to watch via our "In the Theatre" ticket option, where you'll join a salon audience at the theatre for a live performance, or you decide to watch the show at home via our "On the Screen" ticket option, these plays will show you the power of theatre.

Week 1: Backstage and Other Stories

A New Play Written and Performed by Terry Burrell

Direction and Musical Direction by S. Renee Clark

"On the Screen" Run: October 5-25, with virtual viewing party and happy hour on Thursday, October 8 at 8:30pm. There will be no "In the Theatre" option for these performances.

After a lifetime on Broadway and regional stages, Terry Burrell spills the tea in a joyful, sassy, musical joint, accompanied by S. Renee Clark on the keys. These are two local legends you won't want to miss!

Week 2: Stiff

By Sherry Jo Ward

"In the Theatre" Run: October 7-11

"On the Screen" Run: October 12-25, with virtual viewing party and happy hour on Thursday, October 15 at 8:30pm

When professional actress Sherry Jo Ward was diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome, a rare degenerative disease that slowly inhibits mobility, she turned to theatre to tell her story. Funny yet vulnerable, STIFF offers a poignant experience for all audiences.

Week 3: Chorus of Bears

By Lucy Smith

Directed by Rachel May

"In the Theatre" Run: October 14-18

"On the Screen" Run: October 19-November 1, with virtual viewing party and happy hour on Thursday, October 22 at 8:30pm

In this riveting and honest story about the trials of parenting, Lucy Smith explores one woman's experience bearing her child, baring her soul, and embracing her inner mama bear.

Week 4: RIP

By Danielle Deadwyler

Directed by Addae Moon

Choreography by Anicka Austin

"In the Theatre" Run: October 21-25

"On the Screen" Run: October 26-November 8, with virtual viewing party and happy hour on Thursday, October 29 at 8:30pm

Equal parts performance art and domestic drama, RIP explores the collapse of a young couple's marriage. Written by notable screen and stage actress Danielle Deadwyler (The Watchmen, The Devil to Pay), this show is a breathtaking deep dive into the lifecycle of relationships.

A Year with Frog and Toad

December 11, 2020 - January 3, 2021



Book & Lyrics by Willie Reale, Music by Robert Reale

Based on the Books by Arnold Lobel

Remounted by Jenna Tamisiea

Back by popular demand! Frog and Toad hop from the page to the stage in this whimsical and irresistible retelling of Arnold Lobel's A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD. This version of the Tony-nominated musical follows two great friends - the cheerful, popular Frog, and the grumpy Toad - through all of their fun-filled escapades! Part vaudeville, part magic, and all charm, this audience favorite tells a story of friendship that endures every season.

Show Times: 7:00 p.m. Fridays, 4:00 p.m. Saturdays, 2:00 p.m. Sundays

Holiday performances:

12/22 at 2:00 p.m., 12/23 at 2:00 p.m., 12/24 at 11:00 a.m., 12/29 at 2:00 p.m., 12/30 at 2:00 p.m., 12/31 at 11:00 a.m. *Friday is PJs & Play - where children wear pajamas, have milk and cookies, and watch the show.

PJs & Play Virtual Viewing Party on Friday, 12/15 at 7:00 p.m. (followed by a Zoom Post-Show Chat)

Inside Scoop after 2:00 p.m. performance on 12/13.

*VIRTUAL school performances are available.



Mirandy and Brother Wind

January 29 - February 21, 2021



Adapted by Michael J. Bobbitt and John L. Cornelius

Based on the Book by Patricia McKissack

Music and Lyrics by John L. Cornelius

Directed by Taryn Carmona



Springtime has arrived in South Carolina and 10 year-old Mirandy is preparing for her town's big cakewalk. After a bitter loss to her rival, Orlinda, the year before, Mirandy is determined to do whatever it takes to win the coveted first place prize. When Mirandy learns about the legend of Brother Wind, she decides to capture the playful spirit to serve as her dancing partner in the cakewalk - and celebrate what it truly means to be free.



Show Times: 7:00 p.m. Fridays, 4:00 p.m. Saturdays, 2:00 p.m. Sundays

*Each Friday is PJs & Play - where children wear pajamas, have milk and cookies, and watch the show.

PJs & Play Virtual Viewing Party on Friday, 2/5 at 7:00 p.m. (followed by a Zoom Post-Show Chat)

Inside Scoop after 2:00 p.m. performance on 2/7

*VIRTUAL school performances are available.



Blue Angel's Weekend

March 12 - April 4, 2021



A New Play By Lee Nowell



What if Hunter S. Thompson told Thelma and Louise to take a vacation? Odd Couple college roommates Kathleen and Steph reunite to ring in their 40th birthdays. They head for Florida with completely different objectives in mind. Steph wants to drink too much and end up in bed with a Blue Angels pilot, and Kathleen wants a quiet girls' weekend to figure out how to meet the love of her life. When they happen upon Jason, a Blue Angels pilot, and Brian, a mild mannered grad student, things start to heat up. If the universe gives you exactly what you want for your 40th birthday, what do you do then?



Show Times: 8:00 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 5:00 p.m. Sunday



Special Performances: Preview performance at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021



Pay-What-You-Can Industry Night on Monday, March 29, 2021



Pay-What-You-Can each Wednesday at 8:00 p.m.



Inside Scoop after 5:00 p.m. performance on March 21, 2021





The Bluest Eye

June 4 - 27, 2021



Adapted by Lydia R. Diamond

From the Book by Toni Morrison

Directed by Tinashe Kajese-Bolden



Join us in honoring Nobel Prize-winner Toni Morrison in Synchronicity Theatre's production of THE BLUEST EYE. Adapted for the stage by Lydia R. Diamond, this is the powerful story of Pecola Breedlove, an African-American girl who believes that all the obstacles in her life could be overcome if she just had blue eyes. Gripping, thoughtful, and stunning, THE BLUEST EYE offers a poignant experience for audience members familiar and unfamiliar with this classic novel.



Show Times: 8:00 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 5:00 p.m. Sunday



Special Performances: Preview performance at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021



Pay-What-You-Can Industry Night Monday, June 21, 2021



Pay-What-You-Can each Wednesday at 8:00 p.m.



Inside Scoop after 5:00 p.m. performance on June 13, 2021

2020-2021 COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT PROGRAMS AND PARTNERSHIPS

The Company has a long-standing tradition of curating new voices and providing opportunities for artists to perform new work through the Stripped Bare Arts Incubator Project, focusing on pieces that emphasize words and ideas, with minimal technical elements. The featured projects for the 2020-2021 season will be announced in mid-September 2020. These performances will follow an "In the Theatre/On the Screen" hybrid format.

Synchronicity will continue its mission of community building with Playmaking for Girls (playwriting workshops for juvenile justice and refugee communities). The "Summer Performance" will be June 12, 2021 at 2:30pm and 6:00pm at Georgia State University Perimeter at Clarkston. Ticket information will be announced at a later date.

Playmaking for Kids will hold online elementary and middle-school process-based camps and after-school programs for children ages 4-16. Summer camps are in partnership with Atlanta Montessori International School (AMIS). Currently, there are classes at The GLOBE Academy, Atlanta Montessori International School, International Montessori Academy, Davis Academy and Atlanta International School.

The Women in the Arts and Business Luncheon (a discussion of relevant issues in the arts, philanthropy and economic development of Atlanta) will be on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

Internships

Synchronicity trains 15-25 interns each year in arts administration, production and acting. They come from Spelman College, Clark Atlanta University, Kennesaw State University, Emory University, Oglethorpe University, Georgia State University, Georgia State University at Perimeter College, and Clayton State University. Synchronicity has special internship programs with Agnes Scott College, and the Leita Thompson Foundation.

Community Engagement

Synchronicity builds partnerships with other nonprofits to create powerful engagement opportunities for audiences. Each show will have theme-based 'spark guides' to help use the play as a spark to inspire big conversations and personal transformation. Synchronicity also offers open rehearsals and post-show dialogues, to further encourage discussion and connection.

This season, leading up to the run of Toni Morrison's The Bluest Eye, Synchronicity will host virtual "Toni Talks,' in partnership with Atlanta chapters of AKA. Each one of these four discussions will start with a selection from Toni Morrison's writings, and will move to a panel discussion on topics of importance particularly to the black community. These discussions will culminate in nightly post-show discussions, moderated by artists and our community partners, during the run of the show. For "On the Screen" audience members, there will also be Post-Show Discussions with the artists in breakout rooms for more intimate discussions.

The Synchronizers (Synchronicity's Ambassador Program)

Synchronizers help promote the visibility of new works at Synchronicity Theatre by actively engaging with various communities to further expand and diversity audiences as well as to promote Synchronicity's mission of uplifting the voices of women and girls. The quintessential Synchronizer has a passion for theatre, specifically new works, and is highly motivated to share that passion with others. Ideally, a Synchronizer has active personal and/or professional connections within diverse communities throughout Atlanta. Applicants should not only be familiar with Synchronicity Theatre, but have genuine interest and respect in the work produced, and the principles of Synchronicity's mission to uplift the voices of women and girls and spark community conversation.

Designers of Color Initiative

Synchronicity works with local colleges, high schools, professional designers and theatres to help find, recruit and train designers of color, remove barriers to access, and help to resource professional theatre leadership to mentor and engage new BIPOC artists.

Women's Work

With seed funding from the prestigious MAP Fund, Synchronicity embarks this year on the development of a new company-created project. Director Rachel May, and playwrights Madhuri Shekar, Mary Lynn Owen and Danielle Deadwyler, will collaborate with designers Lisa Gordillo and Kacie Willis to explore women's relationships with work in the metro-Atlanta area from the mid-1950's to today's COVID-era. The project will be based on interviews with women across a wide array of backgrounds, ethnicities, and include the experiences of stay-at-home and out-of-the-home workers.

Art Beats Atlanta

Synchronicity is the Fiscal Sponsor, and Project Leader of the Art Beats Atlanta website and listings platform. Rachel May is a co-founder of Art Beats, and currently the project administrator.

