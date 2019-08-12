Atlanta's Synchronicity Theatre Announces 22nd Season; THE HOBBIT, ELLA ENCHANTED and More

True to its mission, Synchronicity Theatre's 2019-2020 Season will feature women playwrights and provide new opportunities to uplift the voices of women and girls. The season includes programming in Synchronicity's Bold Voices Series (contemporary plays for adults), Family Series (compelling plays for children and families), curated new voices in the Stripped Bare Arts Incubator Project, the newly rebranded Women in the Arts and Business Luncheon, the next installment of SheWRITES New Play Festival, and Playmaking for Girls and Playmaking for Kids.

The Bold Voices Series will feature Erica Schmidt's adaptation of William Shakespeare's Mac | Beth (October 4 - 27, 2019), Whitney Rowland's new play Wayfinding (March 6 - 29, 2020), and The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison (June 5 - 28, 2020), adapted for the stage by Lydia R. Diamond. This production will be performed in honor of the Nobel Prize-winning author, who passed away on August 5, 2019, and is directed by Tinashe Kajese-Bolden, who directed Synchronicity's 2018 Atlanta Premiere of Danai Gurira's Eclipsed.

The 2019-2020 Family Series productions include the musical Ella Enchanted by Karen Zacarias (December 13, 2019 - January 5, 2020), adapted from the book by Gail Carson Levine, with music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, and The Hobbit (January 31 - February 23, 2020), adapted from the original book by J.R.R. Tolkien by Greg Banks. The Hobbit will be produced in association with Havoc Movement Company.

The Company will continue its long-standing tradition of curating new voices and providing opportunities for artists to perform new work through the Stripped Bare Arts Incubator Project, focusing on pieces that emphasize words and ideas, with minimal technical elements. The featured projects this year are Unbound by Shernā Ann Phillips (September 17 - 18, 2019); What the Woolf Wore by Abraham Johnson (November 13, 2019); The Gun Show by Elizabeth Dinkova (January 15, 2020); and I'm a Motherf@@@@@@ Super Star: So Where are my Babies? by Valeka J. Holt (May 13, 2020). All performances at 7:30 p.m. More information on the selected projects will be featured at a later date.

Synchronicity will continue its mission of community building with Playmaking for Girls (playwriting workshops for juvenile justice and refugee communities) and Playmaking for Kids (after school and summer camp programs for kids), and the rebranded Women in the Arts and Business Luncheon (a discussion of relevant issues in the arts, philanthropy and economic development of Atlanta) on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Location TBD.

Synchronicity will also continue a tradition of new play development with the next installment of SheWRITES New Play Festival for female playwrights, May 4-10, 2020. Three playwrights will be selected through a national process. Each play will be given a director, actors and a minimal production team. All projects will have a public reading by the end of the week. This is the process that brought forth our June 2019 production of Hands of Color by Kimberly Monks.

Also launching this season is The Synchronizers (Synchronicity's new ambassador program). Synchronizers help promote the visibility of new works at Synchronicity Theatre by actively engaging with various communities to further expand and diversity audiences, as well as to promote Synchronicity's mission of uplifting the voices of women and girls. The quintessential Synchronizer has a passion for theatre, specifically new works, and is highly motivated to share that passion with others. Ideally, a Synchronizer has active personal and/or professional connections within diverse communities throughout Atlanta. Applicants should be familiar with Synchronicity Theatre, have genuine interest and respect in the work we produce, and support the principles of our mission "to uplift the voices of women and girls and spark community conversation."

Subscriptions go on sale on Monday, August 12, 2019. Subscribers receive 30% off tickets to Bold Voices and Family Series productions, reserved priority seating, 20% off on additional tickets to select Synchronicity Theatre events, and exclusive subscriber discounts on concessions. Subscriptions range from $25 to $272. For tickets or more information on Synchronicity Theatre, programming and events, visit synchrotheatre.com or call 404-484-8636. All performances will be at Synchronicity Theatre, in Midtown's Peachtree Pointe complex.





