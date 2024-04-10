Atlanta's Most Talented Young Classical Musicians Take Stage at Woodruff Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Franklin Pond Chamber Music, in collaboration with the Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra Chamber Players, will perform a selection of chamber music works at the annual Fall into Spring Finale Concert at Woodruff Arts Center’s Rich Theatre on April 28 at 3 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public with no ticket required. Details are available at FranklinPond.org/Finale-Concert.

Twenty talented middle and high school musicians from six ensembles representing 13 schools from six counties will present some of classical music’s most beloved chamber works, including compositions by Dvořák, Mendelssohn, Clara Schumann, Shubert, Prokofiev, Henrietta Renié and Paul Schoenfield.

The performances by these inspiring young musicians celebrate the ongoing collaboration between FPCM and the Atlanta Youth Symphony Orchestra (AYSO). Several students also play with the Emory Youth Symphony Orchestra (EYSO) and the Metropolitan Youth Symphony Orchestra (MYSO). All these organizations provide students with comprehensive and collegiate-level music education to prepare students for success in college and beyond.

“This event showcases the dedication and incredible work of these talented young musicians, and each year they raise the bar, delivering truly inspiring performances,” said Ginny Fairchild, Franklin Pond program coordinator.

This year there are seven graduating seniors and 12 of the 20 overall participating students are in both FPCM and the ASYO. Two FPCM members are also members of the EYSO and two FPCM members are also in MYSO.

The young musicians are coached and mentored by Franklin Pond’s elite faculty, all members of the Atlanta Symphony or Atlanta Opera Orchestras. They also perform in masterclasses led by internationally renowned guest artists such as the award-winning violinist and chamber player, Itamar Zorman.

The Fall into Spring Finale Concert takes place April 28 at 3 p.m. in the Rich Theatre of Woodruff Arts Center, 1280 Peachtree Street, NE, Atlanta. Admission is free and open to the public with no ticket required. Visit FranklinPond.org or call 404-252-3479 for more information.