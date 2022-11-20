Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse will present Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, adapted by J. Tony Brown and directed by Laura J. Cole.

There is a $15 General Admission Preview on Thursday December 1, 2022 and a

$20 General Admission Preview Friday December 2, 2022. Performances run December 3-23, 2022

A Holiday Tradition at The Shakespeare Tavern for over 20 years, ASC is proud to continue with J. Tony Brown's original adaptation of a timeless classic, as now envisioned by ASC's Director of Education and Training, Laura J. Cole.

A handful of Tavern performers invite you into the wondrous art of storytelling, transporting you to Scrooge's London counting house that fateful Christmas when Ebenezer meets three Ghosts and a certain little boy named Tiny Tim. This enchanting and newly enhanced holiday experience will bring the magic of the season to Scrooge, to The Tavern, and to you. Join us for some Dickens, a bit of song, and the kind of holiday cheer you've come to expect from The Atlanta Shakespeare Company every December.

There will be a post show Q&A on Sunday December 11, 2022.



Cast & Crew

Stage Manager - Tyra Watkins

Assistant Stage Manager - Gabi Anderson

Costume Design and Construction - Anné Carole Butler and Clint Horne

Lighting Designer- Greg Hanthorn Jr.

Assistant Lighting Designer Anna Holland

Puppet Designer and Builder - Beau Brown

Puppet Direction- Sarah Beth Hester

Music Directors- Rivka Levin and Skyler Brown

Original and Traditional Music Composed and Arranged by Rivka Levin and Skyler Brown

Dance Choreographer- T'Shauna Henry

Intimacy Choreographer- Kati Grace Brown

Dramatis Personae

Ebenezer Scrooge will be played by O'Neil Delapenha. The ensemble includes Adam King, Becky Cormier Finch, Charlie Thomas, Kelly Clare Toland, Patty de la Garza, Mary Ruth Ralston, Megan Zhang, Spencer Stephens, and Trevor Perry

Understudies are Anna Holland and Patrick Galletta

Performance days & times:

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 2:30pm.

Ticket Prices:

Seating areas: Main Floor Seats, Box Seats (on floor) and Balcony Seats

Regular Adult Ticket Prices range from $24-$45 depending on the day of the show, ticket availability and the seating area.

Discount Ticket Options:

$15 for Thursday Previews (See online calendar for specific dates)

$20 for Friday Previews (See online calendar for specific dates)

Student ticket prices: $15 General Admission Tickets on Thursdays / $20 Balcony tickets on Fridays & Sundays. $5 off Floor & Box tickets on Fridays & Sundays (No student discounts on Saturdays)

Educator prices: $5 off per adult price level per night (Not valid on Saturday nights.)

Military Discount: $3 off adult ticket price

Senior Discount: $3 off adult ticket price

Group Discount (Parties of 10 or more): $3 off adult ticket price

Purchase Tickets Online for most performances at www.shakespearetavern.com

Accessibility and The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse: The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse is handicapped accessible. Please let the box office know if you have any special needs that we should be aware of in order to make your Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse experience the very best we can. Our handicapped entrance ramp/parking is located directly behind our building. Once you turn onto Renaissance Parkway from Peachtree Street, you will turn right onto Courtland Street. The Tavern's back entrance will be immediately on your right once you clear the building on the corner and the traffic poles. The turn comes up quickly, so please drive slowly. Handicapped parking is directly in front of the ramp, behind our building, and anywhere spaces are available.

Location: The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse is located at 499 Peachtree Street NE, just four blocks south of The Fox Theater and directly across the street from Emory University Hospital Midtown.

Land Rights: We acknowledge that the location of The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse is on the traditional tribal lands of the Muscogee Creek, colonially referred to as Atlanta.

Parking: We recommend parking in the Emory University Hospital Midtown Parking Deck located directly across the street from the front doors of The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse on Peachtree Street. Regular parking price is $5.

Food and Beverage Service: The Tavern opens one hour and fifteen minutes before the performance for food and beverage service. Chef for a Night Catering provides a British-pub-style menu for dinner. The Tavern has beer, wine, coffee, tea, soft drinks, bottle beer and draft beers on tap.

Seating and Box Office: Seating is done on a "first come, first served" basis within each designated section (Main Floor, Box Seats, Balcony). Table seating is limited however all seats can accommodate food and beverages. For tickets or more information, call or email The Tavern Box Office at 404.874.5299 x 0 or boxoffice@shakespearetavern.com or buy tickets online at www.shakespearetavern.com

The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse is a registered 501 ( C ) 3 non-profit organization.

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company (ASC) at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse is supported in part by the Fulton County Commission under the guidance of the Fulton County Arts Council. Major support also is provided by Bloomberg Philanthropies, the City of Atlanta Office of Cultural Affairs and the Georgia Council for the Arts. But, PRIMARILY, ASC is funded through the generous support provided by people just like you through the Shakespeare Club, the Royals and the Exceptions.

Photo Credit: Daniel Parvis