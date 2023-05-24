Atlanta Fringe Festival Takes The Stage June 5 - 11

Tickets are now on-sale for the 11th Annual Atlanta Fringe Festival, which will take the stage June 5-11 at venues in Little Five Points, East Atlanta and the Old Fourth Ward. The 2023 festival roster is set to feature a variety of talented artists – a total of 28 groups from 9 different states and Australia – across an array of genres.

The “week-long theatre binge” will include performances in live theatre, improv comedy, puppetry, storytelling, magic shows, free kids programming and more. Audiences can expect performances by local Atlanta artists such as puppetry by Then What, clowning by Couch House Collective and comedy by Merry Cat Productions. The excitement continues with visiting artists also joining the mix, such as the up-and-coming artist suhREEtah who is bringing her Kennedy Center award-winning one-woman show to Fringe! With all 28 productions performing three times each, audiences will have plenty of opportunities to catch their favorite events! This stacked roster of mainstage artists will also be joined by additional Atlanta Fringe-related performances and special events throughout the week, including the benefit show Five/5ths of Ghostbusters hosted by Mark Kendall, which will see five performance groups come together to re-tell Ghostbusters— resulting in a hilarious genre mash-up. Before purchasing tickets, guests are invited to a Preview Party on Wednesday, June 7.

The preview is free with registration and will showcase three-minute previews of all 28 ticketed productions to help audiences plan their Fringe binge! Single Show Tickets are available, as well as Multi Show Passes, which allow guests to select their own show schedule. at any venue, any day of the week! Tickets are available at atlantafringe.tix.page.

Refunds are not allowed, but tickets may be exchanged for other showtimes. For free programming, theatre-lovers can head over to the Fringe Audio podcast, available to stream for free at atlantafringe.org/fringe-audio or wherever you find podcasts! Free family programming is also available online as well as in-person as Atlanta Fringe Festival teams up with East Atlanta Kids Club to present readings and activities based around children's books by local authors. Follow Fringe Festival on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for announcements, volunteer opportunities, and information on upcoming exclusive performances.

For more information on the 11th Annual Atlanta Fringe Festival visit AtlantaFringe.org.