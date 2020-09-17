Atlanta Film Festival + Creative Conference Will Host Virtual Masterclass With Damon Lindelof

The in-depth conversation will be moderated by Atlanta Film Society Executive Director Chris Escobar.

On Thursday, September 24, 2020, the 2020 Atlanta Film Festival + Creative Conference will host a virtual Masterclass with Emmy and Peabody Award-winning Writer-Producer Damon Lindelof as part of this year's Creative Conference. The in-depth conversation will be moderated by Atlanta Film Society Executive Director Chris Escobar.

Lindelof is the creator and showrunner of numerous critically acclaimed television series, such as the ABC science fiction drama series Lost, the HBO supernatural drama series The Leftovers, and the HBO superhero limited series Watchmen.

This is the 10th annual Creative Conference, a series of virtual educational panels, workshops and Masterclasses that is a key part of ATLFF's programming. The majority of the 32 Creative Conference events will be available on demand throughout the 11-day festival, but three scheduled livestream events anchor the lineup, including this Masterclass with Lindelof.

