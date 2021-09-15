Atlanta Chinese Dance Company Presents Original Production TOGETHER: YINGGE AND HIP HOP CULTURE UNITE

Atlanta Chinese Dance Company will share a message of unity in diversity through an original production Together: Yingge and Hip Hop Unite on Saturday, October 2 at 7:30pm and Sunday, October 3 at 2:00pm at the Gas South Theater in Duluth, GA. Culminating in a collaborative work between creative directors Kerry Lee (Chinese dance) and AJ Paug (hip hop) that imagines ancient Chinese and modern-day American social justice heroes coming together to defeat universal threats to humankind, the production showcases 14 dance numbers performed by 88 primarily Chinese American and Black dancers from metro Atlanta including ACDC's full company, guest hip hop dancers, and students of Wesley International Academy.

"Together: Yingge and Hip Hop Unite is a call to action to join hands with those who are different from us to create a better world together," says ACDC Co-Artistic Director Kerry Lee. "I hope that the journey of Chinese dancers and hip hoppers finding common ground to overcome a greater force serves as a reminder that we are not each other's worst enemies, but rather each other's best allies to defeat universal threats to humankind."

The Chinese dance portion of Together: Yingge and Hip Hop Unite is rooted in Yingge (or "Hero's Song" in Mandarin Chinese), a folk dance from the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) in honor of ancient Chinese heroes in the well-known classical Chinese novel Shui Hu Zhuan (or Water Margin). Popular in Kerry's and ACDC Founder and Co-Artistic Director Hwee-Eng Lee's ancestral home Teochew on China's eastern seaboard, it has rarely been performed in the United States. "I tried to imagine what would happen if ancient Chinese social justice heroes met their modern-day American counterparts on the streets of America," Kerry muses. "Would their shared goal of justice bring them together, or would their differences tear them apart? Could they combine their strengths to take down the biggest threat to humankind?"

ACDC has a thirty-year history of sharing Chinese history and culture through the art of Chinese dance. Each of the company's twenty full-evening productions have featured a variety of folk and classical Chinese dances representing China's long history and diverse cultures. In addition to Yingge, this year's production also showcases elegant classical dances rooted in Chinese opera and martial arts as well as colorful folk dances from the Han, Dai, Tibetan, Yao, and Yi ethnic groups.

Together: Yingge and Hip Hop Unite is supported in part by awards from the National Endowment for the Arts and Alternate ROOTS Partners in Action Program (funded by Windward Fund ­- The Hive Fund for Climate and Gender Justice).

Tickets are $25 for Adults and $18 for Students and Seniors (65+). Masks are required. For more information, visit www.atlantachinesedance.org.

* America. Among other honors, Kerry was the only Chinese dancer among the finalists who received a ticket on So You Think You Can Dance Season 11 and is a 2021 Dance/USA Institute for Leadership for Training Institute Mentee. www.kerryylee.com