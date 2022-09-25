Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Atlanta Botanical Gardens to Present GARDEN LIGHTS, HOLIDAY NIGHTS Starting in November

Atlanta Botanical Gardens to Present GARDEN LIGHTS, HOLIDAY NIGHTS Starting in November

New at this yearâ€™s light show will be an installation of illuminated large metal sculptures of birds flocking to the recently renovated Anne Cox Chambers Garden.

Atlanta News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 25, 2022 Â 

Tickets go on sale September 30 for Garden Lights, Holiday Nights presented by Invesco QQQ, the 12th annual yuletide tradition that sets the holiday mood for both Atlantans and tourists alike.

Tickets are timed and available only by online reservation for ensuring guests have a safe, comfortable walking experience during the November 12 - January 14 event.

New at this year's light show will be an installation of illuminated large metal sculptures of birds flocking to the recently renovated Anne Cox Chambers Garden. The ethereal sculptures by French artist Cedric Le Borgne include birds perched among the hardwoods, ranging up to 10 feet wide and 16 feet long and glowing under warm white up-lights.

Also look for three of the massive sculptures from the current exhibition Origami in the Garden to remain for the show, dramatically lit for the holiday season: The giant "Hero's Horse" near the Great Lawn, the towering floral bouquet "Scents of Gratitude" in the Skyline Garden pond and the "Ghost Deer" in front of Longleaf restaurant.

And, as always, plenty of fan-favorites will make an encore, including Storza Woods' vertical-moving curtain of light "Nature's Wonders" with an all-new sound track; the Flower Walk's "Glowing Grove" of trees programmed to change colors; and "Ice Goddess" and the "Orchestral Orbs," two perennial crowd pleasers from the show's earliest days.

For ticket information, visit atlantabg.org.

Garden Lights, Holiday Nights is presented with support from the Isdell Family Foundation, The Home Depot Foundation and Georgia Power.

The mission of the Atlanta Botanical Garden is to develop and maintain plant collections for display, education, research, conservation and enjoyment. The Garden is located at 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE. For more information, visit atlantabg.org or call 404-876-5859.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Atlanta Botanical Gardens to Present GARDEN LIGHTS, HOLIDAY NIGHTS Starting in NovemberAtlanta Botanical Gardens to Present GARDEN LIGHTS, HOLIDAY NIGHTS Starting in November
September 25, 2022

Tickets go on sale September 30 forÂ Garden Lights, Holiday Nights presented by Invesco QQQ, the 12th annual yuletide tradition that sets the holiday mood for both Atlantans and tourists alike. Tickets are timed and available only by online reservation for ensuring guests have a safe, comfortable walking experience during the November 12 â€“ January 14 event.Â 
The Atlanta Opera, Bailey School Of Music Partner To Present BLUEBEARD'S CASTLEThe Atlanta Opera, Bailey School Of Music Partner To Present BLUEBEARD'S CASTLE
September 23, 2022

In partnership with The Atlanta Opera and Kennesaw State University's Bailey School of Music, the North American premiere of Bluebeard's Castle will be presented at the Dr. Bobbie Bailey & Family Performance Center on October 7, 8 and 9.
Whitney Houston's Greatest Hits Take Center Stage In THE BODYGUARD THE MUSICALWhitney Houston's Greatest Hits Take Center Stage In THE BODYGUARD THE MUSICAL
September 22, 2022

The Springer is set to open the 2022- 23 Main Stage Series with The Bodyguard the Musical on stage from September 23 through October 9.Â 
Savannah VOICE Festival Announces 11th Season DatesSavannah VOICE Festival Announces 11th Season Dates
September 21, 2022

As the Savannah VOICE Festival (SVF) brings its 10-year anniversary season to a close, the organization is excited to announce its return to the Hostess City for their eleventh annual Festival. The two-week festival will be held Aug. 6-20, 2023, at iconic various venues around Savannah.
Hannah Bonnett & More to Lead LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL 2022-2023 National TourHannah Bonnett & More to Lead LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL 2022-2023 National Tour
September 21, 2022

The cast has been announced for the 2022-2023 national tour ofÂ Legally Blonde â€“ The Musical. Hannah BonnettÂ will playÂ Americaâ€™s favorite blonde, Elle Woods. Â 