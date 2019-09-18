ArtsBridge Foundation Announces 2019-2020 Shuler Schools

ArtsBridge Foundation this month announced the 75 Georgia high schools chosen to compete in the 12th Annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards.

Presented as the Shuler Hensley Awards and known as "The Shuler Awards" or "Shulers," organizers named the competition for the Atlanta-born star of the stage and screen who is emcee of the evening event.

Winners and finalists are recognized as the best of the state's high school musical theatre students and schools of the 2019-2020 academic year, with two winners-best actress and actor-progressing to represent Georgia nationally in New York next June. The 2020 Shuler Awards performance and live broadcast on Georgia Public Broadcasting takes place April 16, 2020.

The selected 75 public and private schools span 25 counties across the Peach State. While Fulton County, Gwinnett County and Cobb County have 12, 12 and 10 Shuler-bound schools, respectively, several other counties outside Metro Atlanta-Hall County has five schools, while Gordon County and Whitfield County each have three Shuler entrants. The complete list of schools is available below, at the end of this press release.

Since 2009, the Shuler Awards engaged over 52,000 students from 139 schools and 38 counties/school systems. This year's registration day (for the 2020 competition) broke records with 75 schools from 26 counties enrolling in the program online, filling the application pool in less than 20 minutes.

Fashioned after Broadway's Tony Awards, this year's Shuler Award high schools and their students will compete in 17 categories. The main objectives of the program are to increase awareness, advocacy and support for Georgia's arts education programs, to develop and foster growing talent by providing learning and performance opportunities, and cultivating/nurturing productive relationship among Georgia's promising thespians and educators.

The Shuler Award categories include direction, music direction, orchestra, lighting design, showstopper, choreography, featured performer, ensemble, overall production, technical execution, sound, scenic design, costumes, and best performances by a leading actress, actor, supporting actress or supporting actor. The Shuler Award leading actress and actor winners will travel to New York City as Georgia's entrants for the National High School Musical Theatre Awards program named The Jimmy Awards and participate in the awards show at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway in June, with merit scholarships and professional opportunities up for grabs.

Shuler Award candidate productions will be evaluated by a group of 60 volunteers who are Georgia-based arts professionals. The accounting firm Bennett Thrasher will tabulate the results for the 2020 Shuler Hensley Awards nominees. More information is available on the ArtsBridge Foundation website at http://artsbridgega.org/programs/shuler-awards/.

The selected 75 public and private schools span 25 counties across the Peach State. The 75 high schools are:

Artios Academies of Sugar Hill in Sugar Hill, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.)

Brookwood High School in Snellville, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.)

Buford High School in Buford, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.)

Calhoun High School in Calhoun, Ga. (Gordon Co.)

Cambridge High School in Milton, Ga. (Fulton Co.)

Centennial High School in Roswell, Ga. (Fulton, Co.)

Chamblee Charter High School in Chamblee, Ga. (DeKalb Co.)

Chattahoochie High School in Johns Creek, Ga. (Fulton Co.)

Coahulla Creek High School in Dalton, Ga. (Whitfield Co.)

Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.)

Creekview High School in Canton, Ga (Cherokee Co.)

Davidson Fine Arts School in Augusta, Ga. (Richmond Co.)

Decatur High School in Decatur, Ga. (DeKalb Co.)

Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Ga. (Forsyth Co.)

Douglas County High School in Douglasville, Ga. (Douglas Co.)

Duluth High School in Duluth, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.)

Dunwoody High School in Dunwoody, Ga. (DeKalb Co.)

Flowery Branch High School in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Hall Co.)

Gainesville High School in Gainesville, Ga (Hall Co.)

Glynn Academy in Brunswick, Ga. (Glynn Co.)

Gordon Central High School in Calhoun, Ga. (Gordon Co.)

Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.)

Greenbrier High School in Evans, Ga. (Columbia Co.)

Harrison High School in Kennesaw, Ga. (Cobb Co.)

Hebron Christian Academy in Dacula, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.)

Heritage High School in Conyers, Ga. (Rockdale Co.)

Hillgrove High School in Powder Springs, Ga. (Cobb Co.)

Hiram High School in Hiram, Ga. (Paulding Co.)

Holy Innocents' Episcopal School in Sandy Springs, Ga. (Fulton Co.)

Johns Creek High School in Johns Creek, Ga. (Fulton Co.)

Johnson High School in Gainesville, Ga. (Hall Co.)

Kennesaw Mountain High School in Kennesaw, Ga. (Cobb Co.)

Konos Academy in Tyrone, Ga. (Fayette Co.)

Lake Oconee Academy in Greensboro, Ga. (Greene Co.)

Lakeside High School in Atlanta, Ga. (DeKalb Co.)

Lakeview Academy in Gainesville, Ga. (Hall Co.)

Lambert High School in Suwanee, Ga. (Forsyth Co.)

Landmark Christian School in Fairburn, Ga. (Fulton Co.)

Marist School in Brookhaven, Ga. (DeKalb Co.)

Martha Ellen Stillwell School of the Arts in Jonesboro, Ga. (Clayton Co.)

Maynard Jackson High School in Atlanta, Ga. (Fulton Co.)

McIntosh High School in Peachtree City, Ga. (Fayette Co.)

Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.)

Milton High School in Milton, Ga. (Fulton Co.)

Morgan County High School in Madison, Ga. (Morgan Co.)

Mount Paran Christian School in Kennesaw, Ga. (Cobb Co.)

Mountain View High School in Lawrenceville, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.)

Newton High School in Covington, Ga. (Newton Co.)

North Atlanta High School in Atlanta, Ga. (Fulton Co.)

North Cobb Christian School in Kennesaw, Ga. (Cobb Co.)

North Hall High School in Gainesville, Ga. (Hall Co.)

Northgate High School in Newnan, Ga. (Coweta Co.)

Northwest Whitfield County High School in Tunnel Hill, Ga. (Whitfield Co.)

Oconee County High School in Watkinsville, Ga. (Oconee Co.)

Pope High School in Marietta, Ga. (Cobb Co.)

Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, Ga. (Oconee Co.)

Providence Christian Academy in Lilburn, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.)

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School in Rabun Gap, Ga. (Rabun Co.)

Ringgold High School in Ringgold, Ga. (Catoosa Co.)

Roswell High School in Roswell, Ga. (Fulton Co.)

Savannah Christian Preparatory School in Savannah, Ga. (Chatham Co.)

Sonoraville High School in Calhoun, Ga. (Gordon Co.)

South Forsyth High School in Cumming, Ga. (Forsyth Co.)

Southeast Whitfield High School in Dalton, Ga. (Whitfield Co.)

St. Vincent's Academy in Savannah, Ga. (Chatham Co.)

Starr's Mill High School in Fayetteville, Ga. (Fayette Co.)

The Heritage School in Newnan, Ga. (Coweta Co.)

The Lovett School in Atlanta, Ga. (Fulton Co.)

Tri-Cities High School in East Point, Ga. (Fulton Co.)

Trinity Christian School in Sharpsburg, Ga. (Coweta Co.)

Walton High School in Marietta, Ga. (Cobb Co.)

Wesleyan School in Peachtree Corners, Ga. (Gwinnett Co.)

West Forsyth High School in Cumming, Ga. (Forsyth Co.)

Wheeler High School in Marietta, Ga. (Cobb Co.)

Whitewater High School in Fayetteville, Ga. (Fayette Co.)





