Arts Garage To Host A NIGHT OF FUNDRAISING MAGIC With Noah Sonie, July 14

Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, today reminded friends, supporters and fans of diverse art and culture programming that they are all invited to the nonprofit organization's summer fundraiser next month, July 14 – 7 pm.

This FUNdraiser will kick off with complimentary light bites, a 50/50 raffle, and an unforgettable up-close magic experience by Edward Oschmann, Ray Eden, Randy Goodman, and Mark Horowitz. The headliner is mentalist and comedy magician Noah Sonie, whose performance can be described as a unique blend of modern illusion and mind-blowing mentalism—all wrapped up with a charming, funny, engaging, and energetic style. He has brought smiles to audience members at corporate events (ADP, Target, General Mills), Harvard University, and numerous TV appearances on CBS, NBC, and on the 2021 season premiere of the hit CW series Penn & Teller: Fool Us! In addition, Sonie, who has gained recognition in the magic community winning multiple first place awards for both close-up and stage magic from the Minnesota International Brotherhood of Magicians, promises to leave the Arts Garage audience in awe and utterly mesmerized.

“Funds raised at this magical, memorable celebration will help Arts Garage continue our mission to provide world-class entertainment in our backyard,” says Waldo. “I look forward to welcoming our many friends to this FUNdraiser as we bring the magic of the arts to our community.

Tickets to A Night of FUNdraising Magic are available for purchase by calling the Box Office at 561.450.6357 or by going online to Click Here.

Sponsorship opportunities for this amazing event are available online at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34768/store/donations/50062

Arts Garage delivers innovative, diverse, meaningful and accessible visual and performing arts experiences to Delray Beach and South Florida. “Connecting our community to the world through the Arts”—this vision drives all decision-making at Arts Garage, which brings local, emerging artists and established global performers into the local multi-cultural community (students and adults, locals and tourists, people of all ages, income levels, backgrounds) who share a love of the arts.

Diversity is a hallmark of Arts Garage, which provides multicultural programming that promotes inclusion in the arts. #DiscoverDiversity isn't just a tagline—it is the cornerstone of our outreach programs, staffing, and marketing. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach's popular Pineapple Grove (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization sponsored in part by the Florida Department of State Division of Cultural Affairs, the Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, and the City of Delray Beach. For more information, please call 561.450.6357 or visit Click Here.