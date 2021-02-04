American Traditions Vocal Competition To Host Free Outdoor Concert Next Week

The American Traditions Vocal Competition will be hosting a free outdoor concert at 12 (noon) on Saturday Feb. 13. This 30-minute concert will take place outside a private home located at 426 Abercorn Street. Attendees are welcome to listen to this concert, which is free and open to the public, from the beautiful and spacious Calhoun Square across from the residence, to ensure social distancing.

This concert will feature Assaf Gleizner as the ATC's pianist and 2020 gold medalist Carol J. Bufford. This is the latest installment in the ATC's Give Back Initiative, a love letter to the supportive, unique, and artist-friendly community of Savannah, the organization's home for the past 28 years.

"The ATC is so thrilled to be able to offer performance opportunities to past participants in our world-renowned vocal competition. Live musical events are scarce right now, and to enjoy the warmer climate of Savannah at outdoor musical events that keep our volunteers, supporters and artists safe and entertained is a gift we are so grateful for," said ATC Artistic Director Mikki Sodergren. "Thank you so much to the City of Savannah for supporting our educational outreach programs! We are always thankful, but especially so during these unprecedented times."

The American Traditions Vocal Competition celebrates and preserves all styles of classic American music. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization promotes these songs by producing an annual vocal competition in Savannah, Georgia, that awards over $35,000 in cash prizes. The 2021 virtual competition will take place Feb. 9-19 and can be viewed using this link https://virtualatc.americantraditionscompetition.com/. As part of community-driven service, the organization provides musical education, style-based musical exposure, and performances for Savannah locals of all ages.

This investment is provided by the city of Savannah. For more information about American Traditions Competition, please visit www.americantraditionscompetition.com.