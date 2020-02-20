American Traditions Vocal Competition Has Announced 2020 Semifinalists

Last evening at Skidaway Island United Methodist Church (SIUMC), the American Traditions Vocal Competition (ATC) announced this year's group of talented vocalists selected by judges Morgan James, Janis Siegel, and Jubilant Sykes to progress to the Semifinals.

So far this week, contestants--and judges--have stunned and inspired audiences with performances, each artist spanning across a range of nine genres. The ATC recognizes the following genres of American music: Opera, Musical Theatre, Hollywood, Jazz, Folk, Country, Pop/Rock Singer-Songwriters (1980-today), Art Song, Gospel, Songs of Johnny Mercer, Blues, Religious Music, Popular Music of 1950-1980, Great American Songbook, and Cabaret.

The semifinalists will compete for a place in the Final round by singing their next set of three songs each at 4 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at SIUMC, 54 Diamond Causeway on Skidaway Island.

The remaining contestants are (in alphabetical order):

Sara Zoe Budnik

Carole J. Bufford

Jasmine Habersham

Michael Kelly

Sarah Krauss

Tegan Miller

Rachel Policar

Melinda Rose Rodriguez

Anastasia Talley

Jessica Victoria

Kenny Williams

Missy Wise

"We are so impressed with the high caliber of talent this year and were stunned by all of the contestants' performances, leaving the judges to make a difficult decision," said ATC Artistic Director Mikki Sodergren. "We are so thrilled to see these artists make it to the semifinals to show off their incredible talent as they continue competing to become the 2020 ATC Gold Medal winner!"

Day passes to the semifinals cost $35 each and can be purchased by visiting www.americantraditionscompetition.com/tix. The ATC will move to the Savannah Cultural Arts Center: Ben Tucker Theatre on Friday, Feb. 21 with a free master class at 3 p.m. and the Final round at 8 p.m.

To learn more about the ATC - a nonprofit arts organization seeking to celebrate and preserve all styles of classic American music through a unique vocal competition for highly skilled and diverse singeing performers - please visit www.americantraditionscompetition.com.





