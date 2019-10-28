American Traditions Vocal Competition Artistic Director Joins Savannah Philharmonic For THE DEATH OF ROMANCE

Savannah Philharmonic is slated to present "The Death of Romance" from its Larsen Musician Spotlight Series at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 at Lutheran Church of Ascension, 120 Bull St.

This concert will feature Mezzo-Soprano Mikki Sodergren, Gold Medalist and Artistic Director of the American Traditions Vocal Competition (ATC) along with a special guest performance from the Desdemona string quartet. Exploring the romantic fascination with Death and Love through chamber works and art song, Sodergren will perform rarely heard masterpieces, such as Ottorino Respighi's Tramonto and Ernest Chausson's Chanson Perpetuelle alongside musicians from the Savannah Philharmonic, weaving stories into melody during this exceptional performance.

"I'm honored to join Savannah Philharmonic for this Larsen Musician Spotlight concert," said Sodergren. "Our two organizations' missions align as we are both committed to providing musical education, opportunities and performances for our community."

The American Traditions Vocal Competition celebrates and preserves all styles of classic American music. The organization promotes these songs by producing an annual vocal competition in Savannah, Georgia, that awards over $35,000 in cash prizes. The ATC is committed to serving the great Savannah community. This 501(c)(3) arts institution was born of the desire to foster and preserve traditions of musical expressions, which have been significant in the culture of the United States, by celebrating the repertoire that represents both the art and the popular cultures of our country. To learn more about the ATC, please visit www.americantraditionscompetition.com.

"I'd like to encourage everyone to join us and the talented Mikki Sodergren for what will be a touching musical journey," said Savannah Philharmonic Executive Director, Terri O'Neil. "Collaborating with ATC and other performing arts organizations gives the Philharmonic an opportunity to present unique concert performances in our community."

The Larsen Musician Spotlight Series consists of six Sunday afternoon concerts arranged throughout the 2019-20 season. The series, which features collaborative initiatives between Philharmonic musicians, premier institutions and artists from Savannah and beyond. Each concert presents a different perspective of Savannah Philharmonic's involvement in the community and its mission to provide both residents and visitors an opportunity to attend chamber concerts of the highest artistic order.

Desdemona is a New York-based "excellent, young quartet" (The New Yorker) devoted to creating unique and inventive performances. Having performed at the DiMenna Center, Princeton University and CUNY Graduate Center, the group is adaptable to any space, presenting repertoire spanning from the Renaissance to world premieres in a variety of formations. Desdemona recently recorded with Grammy-winning vocalist Cecile McLorin Salvant, and the group will perform the premiere of "Magdalene" at the Prototype Festival 2020 in New York City.

The mission of Savannah's Philharmonic is to inform, instruct and enrich the community through orchestral and choral performances, and to promote and increase community knowledge and appreciation of the arts. The nonprofit organization's vision is to be regarded as an essential musical, educational, cultural, and economic asset to the community.

To purchase tickets for "The Death to Romance," please visit www.savannahboxoffice.com.





