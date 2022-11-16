Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Alliance Theatre to Present Adam L. McKnight's A GIFT OF LOVE Holiday Cabaret in December

McKnight draws from his experiences as a support vocalist and studio musician for the likes of Elton John, CeeLo Green, Train, Stevie Wonder, and more.

Nov. 16, 2022 Â 

The Alliance Theatre will welcome celebrated musician Adam L. McKnight to the Hertz Stage for A Gift of Love with Adam L. McKnight. Along with several guest artists and friends, McKnight will perform popular hits from a variety of genres, beloved originals, and holiday standards for two weeks from December 7-23, 2022.

Drawing from his experiences as a support vocalist and studio musician for the likes of Elton John, CeeLo Green, Train, Stevie Wonder, B.B. King, Diana Ross, Gloria Estefan, Bonnie Raitt, Zac Brown Band, the Temptations, and many more, Adam is an entertainer and storyteller who puts his heart and soul into every song he performs.

"What I've learned through the years is that most people just love to hear me sing. They have maybe heard me in one genre or another, so I am excited to share my original music and the music of artists who have influenced me," said McKnight. "I feel that the Christmas season is the time for giving and the time to spread love. Now, after these few years of all that we have endured around the world, I feel blessed to be able to share my gift of love through my music."

Performing on-stage in bands since age 13, McKnight has settled in comfortably as not just a singer, but also an entertainer. Recently, he, along with his gospel choir Voice of Atlanta, recorded two songs for and appeared in the critically acclaimed movie, Till. In addition to devoting his daily efforts to writing and producing new music, McKnight gives back to the community by sharing his technical and artistic skills as Associate Artistic Director & Board Member for Ballethnic Dance Company.

"My hope is that every person that attends will leave feeling good and filled with an infectious energy of love to share with their fellow man this holiday season," added McKnight.

Guest Artists include film & television actress Karan Kendrick (Hidden Figures, Just Mercy), Dec. 7-10, actress & musician Myra Walker (The Hate U Give), Dec. 13-18, and film & television actress and composer Maria Howell (Sacrifice, Hidden Figures), Dec. 21-23.

The creative team for A Gift of Love with Adam L. McKnight includes Director Patdro Harris, Set Designer Kat Conley, Sound Designer Hidenori Nakajo, and Lighting Designer Jasmine Williams.

A Gift of Love will also feature musicians William Green (Music Director), David Schroeder (Bass), and Jimmie Howell (Drums). DesirÃ© Gaston and Cole Hansberry will perform as Backup Singers.

A Gift of Love with Adam L. McKnight will run on the Hertz Stage December 7 - 23, 2022. Tickets are available at the Alliance Theatre Box Office in person or by calling 404.733.4600. Tickets are also available online at www.alliancetheatre.org/giftoflove. Ticket prices range from $25 - $45. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. Ask for a groups representative when you call the box office.


VENUE INFORMATION:

Hertz Stage at Alliance Theatre

1280 Peachtree Street NE

Atlanta, GA 30309




