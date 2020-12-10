Alliance Theatre to Host Virtual Watch Party for THE PROM

On Friday, December 11, Atlanta's Alliance Theatre will celebrate a first in its 52-year history when a musical it premiered in 2016 makes its film debut on NETFLIX. The Alliance's world premiere production of THE PROM delighted Atlanta audiences and quickly transferred to Broadway, where it was nominated for six Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Book. It also won the Drama Desk award for Outstanding Musical.

THE PROM film features an all-star cast including Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, Kerry Washington, Keegan-Michael Key, Arianna DeBose, and Jo Ellen Pellman. Glee and American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy directs the film based on the original musical by Matthew Sklar, Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin.

Atlanta's Alliance Theatre has produced over 110 world premiere plays and musicals that have had strong track records of subsequent productions, tours, and runs on Broadway, but THE PROM marks the first production to make the jump to film. Past Broadway premieres include THE COLOR PURPLE, SISTER ACT: THE MUSICAL, COME FLY AWAY, BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL, and TUCK EVERLASTING.

In THE PROM, a group of down-on-their-luck Broadway stars shake up a small Indiana town as they rally behind a teen who just wants to attend prom with her girlfriend.

TWITTER WATCH PARTY

Friday, December 11, 7:30 p.m. (pre-show event at 7:10 p.m.)

@alliancetheatre on Twitter

Join the Alliance Theatre on Twitter at 7:30 p.m. EST for a virtual watch party. Tune in early for a special pre-show event and follow THE PROM's journey from Atlanta to Broadway to Netflix, and then hit play at 7:30 to watch and live-tweet with us using the hashtag #ATPromParty.

Visit https://alliancetheatre.org/events/prom-watch-party to RSVP and find details.