Alliance Theatre Stages RIDE THE CYCLONE

Rehearsals are underway for the Alliance Theatre's upcoming production of the critically acclaimed new musical, RIDE THE CYCLONE. RIDE THE CYCLONE makes its regional debut at the Alliance following productions in Canada, Chicago, New York, and Seattle. RIDE THE CYCLONE is directed by Leora Morris (Crossing Delancey) and is based on the productions directed by Rachel Rockwell, including many of the original cast members and creative team. RIDE THEY CYCLONE will run on the Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre May 1 - 26, 2019. Opening Night is Wednesday, May 8, at 7:30 p.m.

In RIDE THE CYCLONE, the Saint Cassian High School Chamber Choir boards the Cyclone roller coaster at 6:17 p.m. At 6:19 the front axle breaks, sending them to their tragic demise. A mechanical fortune teller invites each to tell the story of a life interrupted-with the promise of a prize like no other-a chance for one of them to return to life.

Returning to the cast to reprise their roles from the Chicago, Off-Broadway, and Seattle productions are Lillian Castillo as Constance Blackwood; Karl Hamilton as The Amazing Karnak; Emily Rohm as Jane Doe; Tiffany Tatreau as Ocean O'Connell Rosenberg; and Kholby Wardell, original cast member who has been in every production, as Noel Gruber. Debuting in this production are Chaz Duffy as Mischa Bachinski; and Scott Redmond as Ricky Potts.

Book, music, and lyrics for RIDE THE CYCLONE are by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell, with additional material by Alan Schmuckler. In addition to Director Leora Morris, the creative team includes Scott Davis, Scenic Design; Theresa Ham, Costume Design; Greg Hofmann, Lighting Design; Clay Benning, Sound Design; David Dorfman, Additional Choreography; Ericka Mac, Associate Director & Choreography; Mike Tutaj, Projection Design; and Doug Peck, Music Supervisor.

"We can all remember standing at the precarious edge of adolescence, peering with glee and terror at the horizon of adulthood with all its freedom and uncertainty," said director Leora Morris. "With all the awkwardness of a small-town high school dance and the strangeness of a DIY Halloween party, this profoundly moving piece reminds us that life is absurd and precious - and it's up to us to sing our songs loud and wave our freak flags high; to be our truest selves."

Tickets start at $25 and are available at The Woodruff Arts Center Box Office in person or by calling 404-733-5000. Tickets are also available online at www.alliancetheatre.org/cyclone.





