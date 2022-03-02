Alliance Theatre Has AnnouncedÂ Its Upcoming Production ofÂ BINA'S SIX APPLES

The Alliance Theatre will present the inspiring and timely world premiere play, BINA'S SIX APPLES, on The Coca-Cola Stage from March 11-27, 2022. This co-production with Children's Theatre Company concluded its run in Minnesota earlier this month to much critical acclaim.

By award-winning playwright Lloyd Suh and inspired by his own family's experiences, BINA'S SIX APPLES tells the story of Bina, a 10-year-old girl who is separated from her family when they are forced to flee their home during the conflict of the Korean War. Left with just six apples from her family's orchard, Bina must rely on her apples and their important legacy as she begins to discover the power of her own resilience. Often mesmerizing, always heartwarming, Bina will discover that she's not the only one on a difficult quest for a place to call home.

"Bina's Six Apples is rooted in family lore. It is inspired by my parents, in what they experienced as children during the Korean War, but it is equally inspired by my kids - not just in the remarkable differences in how they're growing up, but in the similarities, too," said Playwright Lloyd Suh. "My greatest ambition for the play is that it speaks to both generations: their emotions, their imaginations, their sense of discovery and journey towards empathy. The play was written for young audiences, of course - but also for their parents and grandparents."

The cast features Olivia Lampert (Blue Water Theatre Company: The Sound of Music) as Bina, with Alexander Chen (Atlanta Orbit Arts Academy: Wizard of Oz and Beauty and the Beast) as Boy, Sun Mee Chomet as Mother/Merchant, Shelli Delgado (Alliance Theatre: A Christmas Carol ) as Youngsoo/Other Mother, Elizabeth Pan (Grove Theater Center: Film Chinois) as Hamee, Albert Park (Dallas Theater Center: The Supreme Leader) as Father/Boatperson, and Joseph Pendergrast (Alliance Theatre: Alice Between and Ever After) as Jinsoo/Soldier.

Obie Award-winning director Eric Ting (Between Two Knees, The Good Person of Szechwan andâ€¯Parable of the Sower: The Opera) directs with scenic and light design by Jiyoun Chang, costume design by Junghyun Georgia Lee, and sound design and composition by Fabian Obispo. Additional production support is provided by Line Producer Christopher Moses, Covid Coordinator Haylee Scott, Stage Manager Liz Campbell, and young performer supervision by Kate Walsh.

"This play takes its inspiration from Lloyd's father's experience during the Korean War and takes place during that period of unfathomable and senseless tragedy," said Christopher Moses, Dan Reardon Director of Education and Assoc. Artistic Director. "But it remains shockingly relevant today. When the circumstances of the world no longer make sense, we rely on stories to be our guides. As we bear witness to global tragedies - Ukraine being the most recent example - we need these stories now more than ever. I'm so grateful that Lloyd Suh has created a parable of resilience that can provide hope in even the most uncertain of times."

In conjunction with this production, the Alliance has also created a resource for families on talking as a family about war. Tips for Talking as a Family About War.