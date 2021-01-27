Alliance Theatre Announces Updates to 2020/21 Season, Featuring UNDER THE TENT Pop-Up Concert Series

The Alliance Theatre today announced updates to its 2020/21 season, including a new "Under The Tent" series to provide more socially-distanced performance options. The "Under the Tent" series will include a concert staging of the Broadway hit WORKING: A MUSICAL, as well as concert-style performances of BEAUTIFUL BLACKBIRD LIVE and SONGS TO GROW ON for youth and families. The tent will be erected on Callaway Plaza adjacent to the Alliance Theatre's home at the Woodruff Arts Center.

"Our "Under the Tent" series offers inspiring entertainment, socially distanced seating, CDC recommended safety protocols, and - most importantly - a step back toward sharing theatre together as artists and audience," said Susan V. Booth, Jennings Hertz Artistic Director.

Following the success of the Alliance's drive-in production of A Christmas Carol: The Live Radio Play, the "Under the Tent" series will utilize enhanced COVID safety procedures including open-air performance, socially distanced seating in two- and four-person pods, contactless entry, and required use of face masks. Visit our FAQs for additional details.

All the productions in the "Under the Tent" series will be recorded and streamed on-demand on Alliance Theatre Anywhere. Alliance Theatre Anywhere launched in the fall of 2020 and has already debuted seven new shows and series for streaming, bringing the best of the Alliance stages directly to homes. In addition to the three "Under the Tent" series productions, an additional four digital series are in development as well as the Alliance's interactive streaming production of DATA, winner of the 2021 Alliance/Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Competition, which will be available to stream in May.

To accommodate these changes and due to continuing circumstances related to COVID-19, the following previously announced productions are being adjusted. HANDS UP will move to the 2021/22 season and will open the Hertz Stage in Fall 2021. TONI STONE will also move to the 2021/22 season with timing to be determined. ACCIDENTAL HEROES has been cancelled at this time but may be reprogrammed in another season.

Tickets for the "Under the Tent" series will be available to the public on February 17. Patrons can sign up for a pre-sale ahead of the public on-sale date. Information is available at www.alliancetheatre.org/underthetent.

2020/21 UPDATED SEASON SCHEDULE

UNDER THE TENT SERIES

WORKING: A MUSICAL

April 22 - May 30, 2021

Under the Tent at Alliance Theatre

1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

From the book by Studs Terkel

Adapted by Stephen Schwartz and Nina Faso

With additional contributions by Gordon Greenberg

Songs by Craig Carnelia, Micki Grant, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Rodgers and Susan Birkenhead, Stephen Schwartz, and James Taylor

Directed by Tamilla Woodard

Everyone should have something to be proud of. WORKING: A MUSICAL explores what makes our work meaningful across all walks of life. Whether it be in an office, a restaurant, your home, or you've retired, this musical reminds us to celebrate not only what we do, but how we do it. With original songs by Lin-Manual Miranda, Stephen Schwartz, James Taylor, and more, the Alliance Theatre's concert staging of WORKING will premiere as part of the "Under the Tent" series. For tickets and information, visit www.alliancetheatre.org/working.

BEAUTIFUL BLACKBIRD LIVE!

April 8 - 18, 2021

Under the Tent at Alliance Theatre

1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

Inspired by the Newbery Medal-winning book by Ashley Bryan

Atlanta's favorite feathered funk band is back! Featuring original music composed by Eugene H. Russell IV and inspired by Ashley Bryan's children's book BEAUTIFUL BLACKBIRD, this family friendly concert will have you on your feet celebrating the uniqueness of each and every one of us. Shake your tailfeathers and dance to the music!a??For tickets and info, visit www.alliancetheatre.org/blackbird.

SONGS TO GROW ON

April 29 - May 9, 2021

Under the Tent at Alliance Theatre

1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

A Woody Guthrie concert for children! - A family friendly concert event featuring American folk music legend Woody Guthrie's classic children's songs. Performed by Rob Lawhon and drawn primarily from Guthrie's iconic album Songs to Grow on for Mother and Child, this cycle of songs captures the whimsy, joy, and wonder of childhood in three chords & a whole lot of fun. Join Woody and his dog Arlo as they serenade Atlanta families with songs that celebrate the human spirit. For tickets and info, visit www.alliancetheatre.org/songs.

STREAMING ON ALLIANCE THEATRE ANYWHERE

LAUGH TRACK (world premiere)

6 episodes, November 2020 - May 2021

Streaming on Alliance Theatre Anywhere

In collaboration with Dad's Garage

The talented comedians of Dad's Garage examine what life's key moments and holidays look like in this strange pandemic world. With a mix of ridiculous characters and hilarious situations, audiences can get some much-needed laughter in this brand-new original sketch comedy show. Episodes are available now. Stream at www.alliancetheatre.org/laughtrack.

SIT-IN (world premiere, animated)

January 8 - February 28, 2020

Streaming on Alliance Theatre Anywhere

By Pearl Cleage

Inspired by Sit-In: How Four Friends Stood Up by Sitting Down, The New York Times bestselling book by Andrea Davis Pinkney; Illustrated by Brian Pinkney

A Palette Group Production

Original Compositions by Eugene H. Russell IV

Directed by Mark Valdez

Written by Atlanta's bestselling author, playwright, and Civil Rights Activist, Pearl Cleage (Blues for An Alabama Sky, Tell Me My Dream) this original animated short celebrates the power of youth to change history. Featuring a mixture of Civil Rights anthems and new freedom songs composed specifically for the feature, Sit-In follows three friends as they learn about the sit-ins of the Civil Rights era, and powerfully apply those lessons to issues they - and we all - face today. Purchase the stream at www.alliancetheatre.org/sitin.

SPOTLIGHT STUDIO (world premiere)

March 2021

Streaming on Alliance Theatre Anywherea??

The Spotlight Studio is dedicated to spotlighting local Atlanta artists. Whatever their story, whatever their vibe, the Spotlight Studio is a platform for innovation creation. Stream at www.alliancetheatre.org/spotlightstudio.

SOUNDS OF THE WEST ENDa?? (world premiere)

March - April 2021a??

Streaming on Alliance Theatre Anywherea??

Conceived and Directed by Ameenah Kaplan

Inspired by In the West End written by Will Power and illustrated by R. Gregory Christie

Featuring original compositions by Okorie "OKCello" Johson, Akumba Bynum-Roberson, and Eugene H. Russel IV

This aural adventure will immerse families in the sounds of the historic Atlanta neighborhood. From the talk on the sidewalks to the whoosh of the Marta trains, join us for a rhythmic and tasty trip through the epicenter of vegan cooking in Atlanta. For tickets or information, call 404-733-5000 or visit www.alliancetheatre.org/westendsounds.

BACKSTAGE ATLANTA (world premiere)

April 2021

This series looks at the layers of culture that define Atlanta. A behind-the-scenes look at the art, food, and style that make this city tick. Stream at www.alliancetheatre.org/backstageatlanta.

DATA (Winner of the 2021 Alliance/Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Competition)

May 2021

Streaming on Alliance Theatre Anywhere

By Matthew Libby

Directed by Susan V. Booth

Winner of the Alliance/Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Competition, Data is a fast-paced drama that looks behind the closed doors of Silicon Valley. Presented as an interactive digital experience, Data takes audiences into the world of highly controversial technologies and the people who create them. Maneesh is a brilliant entry-level programmer content to work in the low-stress environment of User Experience until he learns the true nature of his company's confidential business. Faced with a crisis of conscious, Maneesh must come to terms with his own American identity and the personal and societal cost of his work. Purchase the stream at www.alliancetheatre.org/data.

CLASSIC REMIX (world premiere)

May 2021

Rewrite the norm! Building on the popularity of the Alliance's Classic Remix program (Seize the King), the Classic Remix channel will take a modern look at traditional texts. From Shakespeare to George Orwell, Classic Remix reimagines old themes, characters, and plots through a 21st century lens. This series is produced in partnership with teens in our Palefsky Collision Project and Teen Ensemble who are devising original responses to classic text in the spirit of the summer Collision Project. The Teen Ensemble will begin devising a response to Fahrenheit 451 to stream in May 2021. Stream at www.alliancetheatre.org/classicremix.