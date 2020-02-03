Actor's Express Will Continue its 32nd Season With THE BROTHERS SIZE

Actor's Express continues its 32nd season with The Brothers Size, the powerful play by Tarell Alvin McCraney, the Academy Award-winning writer of Moonlight. McCraney is best known for his acclaimed trilogy The Brother/Sister Plays, which includes The Brothers Size, In The Red and Brown Water and Marcus; or The Secret of Sweet, produced by Actor's Express in 2015 to great critical and box office success.

The story follows brothers Oshoosi and Ogun Size, weaving together poetry, music and West African mythology to magnify the struggle for freedom and the need to belong somewhere. "Atlanta has fallen in love with the work of Tarell Alvin McCraney in a beautiful way. Beginning with the World Premiere of In the Red and Brown Water at the Alliance Theatre," says Artistic Director Freddie Ashley. "We are proud to complete the Brother/Sister Plays trilogy in Atlanta with this production of The Brothers Size."

The cast includes Atlanta actors Aaron Goodson, Terrance White and Ibraheem Farmer, all making their Actor's Express debut.

Performances of The Brothers Size are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8 PM and Sundays at 2 PM. Tickets start at $20 and may be purchased online at actors-express.com or by calling 404-607-7469.

Brothers Size is supported by Lead Sponsors Pat & John Valleroy and Counter Narrative Project, and the producing team of Dale Richardson and Kevin Todd.

The Brothers Size

by Tarell Alvin McCraney

Directed by Eric J. Little

March 11 - April 11, 2019

A powerful play that magnifies the struggle for freedom and the need to belong somewhere.

In the sweltering heat of the Louisiana Bayou, Ogun Size tenuously reunites with his brother Oshoosi, who has recently been released from prison. When Oshoosi's charismatic former cellmate Elegba arrives, the two brothers find themselves on a collision course with fate in this unflinching and tender exploration of the complex bonds of brotherhood. From the Academy Award-winning writer of Moonlight, The Brothers Size weaves together poetry, music and mythology to magnify the struggle for freedom and the need to belong somewhere.

PERFORMANCE DATES & TICKETS

Previews: Wednesday-Friday, March 11-13 at 8 PM

Opening Night: Saturday, March 14 at 8 PM

Regular Performances: March 15 - April 11, 2018

Wednesday-Saturday at 8 PM

Sunday at 2 PM

Purchase tickets online at actors-express.com or by calling 404-607-7469.

Group pricing is available. For info, email tickets@actorsexpress.com.

Student tickets are always $20.

Regular ticket prices range from $20 - $50.

Ticket prices are subject to availability. Order early for best pricing.

CAST

Aaron Goodson* Ogun

Terrance White* Oshoosi

Ibraheem Farmer* Elegba

CREATIVE TEAM

Eric J. Little Director

Jelani Jones Movement Choreographer

James Ogden Scenic Designer

Andre C. Allen Lighting Designer

L. Nyrobi Moss Costume Designer

Chris Lane Sound Designer

Kathy Ellsworth Properties Designer

John Scott Ross* Stage Manager

Seamus Bourne Production Manager

Chad Fenimore Technical Director

D. Connor McVey Master Electrician

Sheila Oiiver Casting Director

Justin Kalin Casting Associate

*Appearing through an Agreement between this theatre, Actor's Express, and Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.





