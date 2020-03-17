Actor's Express Suspends Performances

Actor's Express has suspended performances, effective immediately.

The following statement has been released:

In light of the revised guidelines implemented by the CDC and in deference to our commitment to public health, we will suspend all Actor's Express performances effective immediately. Our goal is to resume The Brothers Size after the eight-week shutdown and look forward to welcoming you back to the theatre after the crisis has passed. This action will necessitate subsequent calendar revisions for our upcoming production of Desire Under the Elms and special events such as Libby's at the Express. Rest assured, we will firm up those plans soon.

Know that our intention is to honor our commitments to our audiences and our artists, and that we look forward to resuming production as soon as it is responsible and ethical to do so. The next eight weeks will be very hard on all of us, so we appreciate your patience and support as we prioritize the health of our entire AE family.

Please consider supporting us during this critical period by doing the following:

1) PURCHASE A SEASON 33 SUBSCRIPTION. We are still offering discounted prices until we reveal the titles on April 5. You can purchase your subscription anytime online. SEASON 33 SUBSCRIPTION

2) MAKE A DONATION! We intend to pay our staff and artists during this dark time and we need your support to do it. Please make a tax-deductible donation to AE today and help us come back stronger than ever before. HOW TO GIVE

3) BUY SINGLE TICKETS! New dates for The Brothers Size and Desire Under the Elms will be announced soon. TICKETS

Thank you for supporting the arts during this extraordinary and trying moment. We look forward to the day we can welcome you back to AE.





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You