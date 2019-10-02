Academy Theatre Opens A New Stage With THE ODD COUPLE

Academy Theatre will be opening their 2019/2020 season with The Odd Couple by Neil Simon, directed by Lynna Schmidt. This will be the first mainstage production in the newly built proscenium-style theatre!

Felix Ungar (Jeff Cooper), a neurotic, neat freak news writer, is thrown out by his wife, and moves in with his friend Oscar Madison (Rob Raissle), a slovenly sportswriter. Despite Oscar's problems - careless spending, excessive gambling, a poorly kept house filled with spoiled food - he seems to enjoy life. Felix, however, seems utterly incapable of enjoying anything and only finds purpose in pointing out his own and other people's mistakes and foibles.

"How fabulous to be opening our new theater with the Odd Couple!", says director Lynna Schmidt. "It's a story of friendship, laughter and love, things that the Academy Theatre and Lynna Schmidt Productions embrace every day. The cast bring that friendship and joy to the stage with every performance. In our crazy world, isn't laughter that best medicine? Come take a break from your busy life, enjoy a night off.....Laughing!"

Joining Jeff Cooper and Rob Raissle are Tina Cooper, Kay Bohan, Bert Lyons, Rick Jackson, Andy Salgado, and Curtis Brown. This is Curtis Brown's first show on the Academy stage. Raissle, Bohan, Jackson, and both Jeff and Tina Cooper have all appeared in previous Neil Simon shows directed by Lynna Schmidt at Academy Theatre.

Due to mature language and subject matter, this show has been rated PG-13. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tickets: $30 general admission, $25 for seniors and students, at http://ticketpeak.com/academytheatre





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You