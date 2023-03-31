Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ATLANTA FRINGE FESTIVAL Announces Lineup For 2023 Event

Atlanta-based performing arts festival's 2023 lineup will bring together 28 artist groups from 9 different states and Australia

Mar. 31, 2023  
The Atlanta Fringe Festival has announced the lineup for their 11th annual festival, featuring more artists in more venues than ever before, including the festival's first international performers.

The 2023 festival will feature 28 groups from 9 different states and Australia, performing live theatre, dance, improv comedy, puppetry, storytelling, magic shows, and more across seven venues throughout four jam-packed days. This roster of artists joins additional Atlanta Fringe-related performances and special events, all of which will be taking place June 5-11, 2023 in venues throughout Little Five Points, East Atlanta Village, and Old Fourth Ward.

"We're ecstatic about the response we got to this year's call for artists," gushes Executive Director Diana Brown. "Artists are ready to get back out there, and we're proud of the reputation we've earned over the years as a festival that really takes care of its performers. This is an awesome group and I can't wait to see what they do!"

The artists that make up this year's lineup were primarily chosen, per festival tradition, via an unjuried lottery - literally pulled out of a hat from a pool of around 100 global submissions. Festival artists will be eligible for cash prizes for the favorite shows in various categories as selected by the audience, staff and a panel of judges from the Atlanta arts community.

This year's festival will take place in traditional and converted performing spaces in and around Little Five Points and East Atlanta Village, including 7 Stages, Neighborhood Church, Rolecall Theatre, and Metropolitan Dance Studios. There will be additional performances at Ponce City Market and kids programming in partnership with the East Atlanta Kids Club at Brownwood Rec Center, with details to be announced soon.

Atlanta Fringe Festival 2023 Lineup:

Company Name

Show Title

Hometown

Genre

Adrenaline Entertainment

Hive Mind

Lithonia, GA

Comedy

Charles Parrot

Nebraska Backward

Lilburn, GA

Storytelling

Couch House Collective

Glass Half Full

Atlanta, GA

Circus/Variety

CrashMat Productions

INHIBITIONIST(!)

Blue Lake, CA

Other

Cynthia Millhorn

Daughters

Atlanta, GA

Theatre

DGS Production

Truth Be Told

Long Beach, CA

Theatre

DreamCatcher Entertainment

Man-O-logues

Atlanta, GA

Theatre

Errol McClendon

Inner State Stories

Berwyn, IL

Theatre

Grackle Jack Productions

In The Beginning

Austin, TX

Comedy

IRTE (Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble)

Wow Wee! Adventures of a Little Girl Killbot Christmas Special!

New York, NY

Comedy

Jamie Campbell Creative

Big Dad Energy

Kansas City, KS

Comedy

Jude Dexter

AIDSLAND

Decatur, GA

Drama

Kit Fay

Madhouse

Atlanta, GA

Puppetry

LakehouseRanchDotPNG

Lo Siento mi Espanol Es Tremendo Mal

Miami Gardens, FL

Storytelling

Megan Stern

Upline: It's Not a Show, It's an Opportunity

New York, NY

Comedy

Merry Cat Productions

The Picture of Dorian Grey

Decatur, GA

Theatre

Mixed Reviews

Illegal In Florida

Atlanta, GA

Theatre

Outlawed & Out-Of-The-Box Productions

Flame & Filament

Atlanta, GA

Theatre

Performance Gallery

Word of Mouth

Tucson, AZ

Theatre

Scout and friends

AS I EAT THE WORLD

Sunrise, FL

Theatre

suhREEtah

TEETH: UH MORALITY PLAY

Vine Grove, KY

Theatre

Sushi and the City Production

Driving Miss Cherry Blossom

Mt.Airy, GA

Comedy

The Naughty Rigatonis

The Naughty Rigatonis: Summer Vacation

Atlanta, GA

Comedy

TurnerMagic.com

Fringe Enigma: magic & mentalism for the curious

Dallas, GA

Other

Twinhead Theatre

Rottenwood

Decatur, GA

Comedy

Vulva Va-Voom & Company

Hollywood Psychic of the Golden Age

Tampa, FL

Other

We are Conquerors of Domestic Violence Inc.

Gasping for Air

Jonesboro, GA

Theatre

Marcus Ryan/World Laughs

Eat, Pray, Walk

Wonthaggi, Victoria (Australia)

Storytelling

Those interested are encouraged to follow ATL Fringe on Facebook (www.facebook.com/atlantafringe), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/atlfringefest/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/AtlantaFringe), where they will find new announcements, volunteer opportunities, and information on upcoming exclusive performances.




Interview: Olivia Bradley of CELTIC ANGELS IRELAND Talks Of Her Life Emerged In The Irish Photo
Interview: Olivia Bradley of CELTIC ANGELS IRELAND Talks Of Her Life Emerged In The Irish Culture And Future Plans
​​​​​​​As a writer for Broadway World, I love watching all types of shows-musicals, plays, concerts, standup comedy...whatever. In fact, I have seen so many shows, sometimes I see different variations of the same show over and over. So, when unique shows come through the state, I want to be there. This was the case for Celtic Angels Ireland. Due to scheduling conflicts, I was afraid I was going to miss it, but things worked out to where not only did I get to see the show, but I was also able to interview a couple of the Angels.
Los Cabos Premier Jazz Experience The Life Luxe Experience Announces New Date and Addition Photo
Los Cabos Premier Jazz Experience 'The Life Luxe Experience' Announces New Date and Additions
The black, female-owned jazz experience, The Life Luxe Experience, has just announced, November 2-6, 2023 as the new date for their annual event held in the relaxing city of Los Cabos, Mexico.
VIDEO: First Look At SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL at Lawrenceville Arts Center Photo
VIDEO: First Look At SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL at Lawrenceville Arts Center
The Queen of Disco and her crew have taken to the stage and are wowing audiences from all over. Check out this highlight reel of what you can expect from this high energy spectacle. But remember, seeing is believing, grab your tickets and see SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical LIVE and in person!
Atlanta Shakespeare Company at the Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse to Present BY MY WILL in A Photo
Atlanta Shakespeare Company at the Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse to Present BY MY WILL in April
The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse has announced  their special April 2023 production, BY MY WILL, a new divine comedy that explores the source of Shakespeare's genius.

