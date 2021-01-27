2021 Sundance Film Festival Announces Atlanta Satellite Screenings

The Atlanta Film Society (ATLFS) and the Plaza Theatre, in partnership with the nonprofit Sundance Institute, will present 12 films in Atlanta as part of the Satellite Screens initiative for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival (Festival) from January 28 - February 3, 2021. All 12 films will be making their world premieres at the Festival.

The Festival will take place digitally via Sundance's online platform and in-person screenings across the country on Satellite Screens, including in Atlanta. For more information on the Satellite Screens initiative, click here.

The films coming to Atlanta will be presented at The Plaza Theatre (1049 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA, 30306) screening both Indoors and at the Drive-In and at Dad's Garage Drive-In (569 Ezzard St SE, Atlanta, GA, 30312). The selections playing in Atlanta, along with their screening locations, showtimes and ticket purchase options, can be found at atlantafilmsociety.org/sundance-schedule.

Screenings at the Plaza Theatre Indoors are $20 to attend. The price of admission at the drive-ins ranges from $15 - $50 depending on the number of passengers in the vehicle.