bwaySHO: The Podcast Joins Broadway Podcast Network with LIVE Launch Party: SHO & Tell

bwaySHO: The Podcast, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network (BPN), is pleased to announce SHO & Tell: The bwaySHO Podcast BPN Launch Party. Theatre favorites Fergie L. Philippe (Hamilton), L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop, The Danish Girl), Drew Gasparini (The Karate Kid, It's Kind of A Funny Story) and Kimberly Marable (Hadestown) help welcome Shoshana Medney to BPN with SHO & Tell, which she coined on her live YouTube Series: The SHO Must Go On...line!

Guests will SHO something from a musical they've been a part of and Tell what makes it so special. The live conversation will be Tuesday, May 25th, at 8pm ET on the Broadway Podcast Network and bwaySHO YouTube channels. The bwaySHO podcast will be released biweekly at BPN.FM/bwaySHO.

At the live event, get to know bwaySHO and what makes Shoshana's podcast unique, as well as hearing about the projects & podcasts from Fergie, L Morgan, Drew, and Kimberly.

bwaySHO: The Podcast is your home for theatre conversations from a passionate Broadway fan and reporter. Shoshana is known for her theatre references, SHO puns, breaking out into song. Plus, guests and special performances from your favorite artists.

bwaySHO: The Podcast is available on the BPN APP, Apple/iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.

Shoshana Medney is a theatre reporter, photographer and podcaster. She's covered the Tony Awards, Opening Nights on Broadway and has been called, "The Fan's Reporter."

She loves being a theatre reporter and photographer. She grew up in NY and spent weekends running from box office to box office, seeing shows with her friends and family. Shoshana graduated from the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland, College Park. She interned at WTOP and Comcast SportsNet, where she was hired out of college.

The New Yorker took her passion for reporting across the country to West Texas. Shoshana worked as a reporter and anchor for CBS 7. She was the Game of the Week reporter and hosted a Trending Now segment weekday mornings. Shoshana now hosts The SHO Must Go On...line and bwaySHO: The Podcast! If you watched Shoshana's Reel, you'll notice she went by Samantha before her move to theatre reporting. Now she's excited to go by her Hebrew name.

Drew Gasparini is an award winning musical theatre composer/lyricist and singer/songwriter. Currently Drew is working on musical adaptations of the movies The Karate Kid (for Gorgeous Entertainment), Night Shift for Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, It's Kind of A Funny Story for Universal Theatrical Group, and the children's novel The Whipping Boy (book by Alex Brightman). Drew has teamed up with award winning playwright Carson Krietzer to work on a new musical called Notorious about the life and times of heroic suffragist, Victoria Woodhull. His musical Crazy Just Like Me earned the prize of "Best of Fest" in the New York Musical Theatre Festival, 2011 and also wrote the lyrics for the musical thrillers Make Me Bad (world premiere at Bloomington Playwrights Project), and the adaptation of Turn Of The Screw (reading produced by Lincoln Center).

Recently Drew co-wrote the music and lyrics for the highly publicized Super Bowl advertising stunt, Skittles Commercial: The Musical starring Michael C. Hall. The show went on to win several advertising awards and was voted #1 best Super Bowl ad of 2019 by Forbes. In addition to Drew's work with Skittles, he also wrote songs for the latest Hotels.com ad campaign produced by VOX.

As a singer/songwriter Drew is signed with Concord Music Publishing. He was a contributing songwriter for NBC's Smash season 2, and his songs have been heard on T.V. shows such as NBC's The Biggest Loser, CMT's Gainesville, Oxygen's The Next Big Thing, and in November of 2016 President Barack Obama's administration chose Drew's song "Back On My Feet Now" as his entrance music for his final speech at the U.N.

Drew's album I Could Use A Drink: The Songs Of Drew Gasparini spent several weeks on the iTunes top 100 charts. The album features performances from today's biggest Broadway and TV stars and has been streamed millions of times. He has performed his brand of theatre concerts all over the world from his regular shows at 54 Below, to performances at Lincoln Center in NYC, The Kennedy Center in D.C, the St. James in London, and in November 2018 Drew performed a night of his music with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra at the Ferguson Center for the Arts. Outside of his own writing and performing, Drew is always finding new ways to create collaboratively. He is founding member of the comedy collective The Morons (alongside Broadway's Alex Brightman, Andrew Kober, and F. Michael Haynie). He co-founded the folk/pop band Saint Adeline with his sisters, and he sings alongside vocal-guru Louis Sacco under the banner Louis & Drew.

Arts education being very important to Drew, he has designed curriculums for programs at The Growing Studio, Songs For Seeds, and Broadway Artist Alliance in NYC. In addition to performing Drew has taught masterclasses all over the world including the US, Canada, London, and Paris.

Drew is the host of Now We're Talking on The Broadway Podcast Network. @drewgasparini

Fergie L. Philippe originally hails from Miami, Florida. He attended Elon University and graduated with a BFA in Music Theatre. Before the pandemic, Fergie Philippe was plying the roles of Hercules Mulligan and James Madison in Hamilton on Broadway. Currently, he is an Adjunct Faculty Member at New World School of the Arts. Fergie is also a screenwriter and hopes to soon produce his own works with his production company "Et Toi Productions". He also takes an interest in puppetry, photography and music. Fergie is the host of It's Time to Meet The Muppets on The Broadway Podcast Network. @fergsters95

Kimberly Marable has spent nearly the last 15 years performing on stage/screen and behind the microphone. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, Kimberly is a graduate of Dartmouth College. She is currently in HADESTOWN on Broadway where she understudies Persophone and a Fate. Additional Broadway/Touring credits include THE LION KING, THE BOOK OF MORMON, SISTER ACT, DREAMGIRLS, HAIRSPRAY, and THE WEDDING SINGER. You can hear her as Lorelai in the new Netflix Anime series, CANNON BUSTERS. In 2012, Kimberly co-founded Broadway Serves, an organization that connects theater professionals with community service opportunities.@misskimizzo

L Morgan Lee (she/her) is an Obie award-winning actress and theatre maker. She is most known for her performance in the Pulitzer Prize winning musical, A Strange Loop which garnered her a Lucille Lortel nomination and the distinction of being the first openly transgender actor to originate a role in a Pulitzer Prize winning piece of theatre.

Dedicated to being a part of work centering underrepresented voices on both stage and screen, she recently began developing a new play entitled, The Women (2021) with visionary and theatre artist, raja feather kelly. The piece asks a group of women and nonbinary writers to create vignettes speaking to various experiences and expectations of womanhood - and is a sort of present day response to the 1936 Clare Boothe Luce play. The Women (2021) had its first step as a part of Ars Nova's 2021 Vision Residency.

L Morgan can be heard reading "Hurt People, Hurt People", an essay written by four time Emmy nominee and LGBTQ+ advocate, Laverne Cox for Tarana Burke's and Brene Brown's anthology You Are Your Best Thing: Vulnerability, Shame Resilience, and the Black Experience (audiobook).

Up next, she will be traveling to London to portray artist Lili Elbe, in the workshop of a new musical adaptation of David Ebershoff's novel,The Danish Girl. Favorite quote: "She needed a hero, so that's what she became." @lmorganlee