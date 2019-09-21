ZviDance Hosts Party in Support Of Their Upcoming Production MAIM

ZviDance is having a Party! Join in for a night of fun, dance performances, dancing, food, and drink, in support of ZviDance's newest creation MAIM ("Water" in Hebrew) which will premiere at New York Live Arts this December. The party will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Taj II, located at 48 West 21st Street, NYC. Doors open at 6:30 pm and the program starts at 8 pm. Single Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the door or online at http://zvidance.com/tickets/.

Experience the critically acclaimed, powerful dancing of ZviDance, performing excerpts from recent works On The Road and LIKE. Dance to the top-spinning music grove of a live DJ. All proceeds from ticket sales and a portion of food and drink sales will go directly to ZviDance. Your support is crucial! It sustains us and enables us to be daring, imaginative, and to conceive cutting-edge projects like MAIM.

MAIM is an ambitious multi-media performance piece that sets out to raise awareness to issues related to the global diminishing water resources due to global warming. MAIM premieres December 18-21, 2019 at New York Live Arts.

"One does not just watch a dance by Zvi Gotheiner. One enters a world with its own internal logic, a sensual, organic world of movement, language, and images where one is pulled along by currents unseen and inevitable." - Dance Magazine

ZviDance, led by Artistic Director Zvi Gotheiner is praised for its signature innovative style and fascinating melding of artistic mediums. Radical, contemporary dance theater, their work is ground-breaking, thoughtful yet passionate, with lush movement. The company exists to share with audiences the choreographic vision and movement vocabulary of the Israeli-born Artistic Director. Each piece defines a unique set of relationships and experiences, boldly addressing the depths of the human experience. ZviDance also exists to engage students in enriching their appreciation of the art form.

ZviDance brings its audiences a passionate vision of community in a modern age. A collaborative alliance among artists, the company's stirring work celebrates diversity by melding movement genres into the distinct dance vocabulary constantly evolving and refusing to succumb to dialectics of the medium. The company is shaped by a collaborative model of creation, involving the ensemble and designers from the initial research phase, so as to constantly push the methodology and ethics of a creation process within an inter-disciplinary format.

In the last 30 years of existence, ZviDance has received critical praise and stable funding for its artistic projects, a work that fearlessly refuses to be bounded to specific thematic or aesthetic dogma. The company performs frequently at home in such New York venues as the Brooklyn Academy Of Music (BAM), Joyce Theater, New York Live Arts and Lincoln Center Out-of-Doors. ZviDance has toured across North America to festivals such as Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival and The American Dance Festival, and abroad to Germany, Poland, Russia, Israel, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador and Japan.





