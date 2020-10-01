Zoe Gillis Used Next on Stage to Get Out of Her Dancing Rut - Next on Stage: Dance Edition

Zoe Gillis is dancing for the Ali Forney Center!

We're down to our top 5 contestants in our Next on Stage: Dance Edition competition.

Contestant Zoe Gillis shares more about her charity, how the competition encouraged her to get back on her feet, and her first Broadway show!

Vote for Zoe HERE.

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

I wanted to be apart of something again that would challenge me artistically. Ever since this entire pandemic with COVID-19 began, I had to say see ya later to my life in New York City and move back to my hometown to become financially stable. Unemployed and honestly depressed, I had nothing motivating me performer wise other than streaming BroadwayHD every night. I thought going for it and taking the chance for a hopeful opportunity to get awesome feedback and inspiration from amazing artists would be beneficial, light a flame under my butt to keep going, and get out of the rut I was in. And lemme tell you, it certainly did.

What does musical theatre mean to you?

Musical Theatre to me means community, getting to be a part of an amazing group of people who love the same thing you do. Musical Theatre to me is kinda like an escape from the stress too, where you get to invest all of your time in telling and paying attention to a story that can affect so many different in people in a way that we can all relate to. It also just means fun and getting to play pretend and be something that your not for a moment.

What is a fond theater memory you have?

The end of my first year of schooling at AMDA, I took a risk and performed "Stay With Me" from Into the Woods. I impulsively put a filthy disgusting costume together and scared my entire class including my teacher, shoutout Miss Elaine Petricoff, with old lady makeup and blacked out my teeth. I had a huge stick and threw my classmate on the floor, she played Rapunzel, and just went for it. It was the first performance I ever did where I didn't feel like I was holding anything back. The reactions were so rewarding and I felt so proud of the work I put in and how much gained from that entire learning experience.

What charity did you pick and why?

I selected the Ali Forney Center, an amazing group and shelter in NYC for LGBTQ youth. Right now, they need donations more than ever with this global pandemic and being as safe as possible. They cannot close their doors because to many it is their home.

Share a memory from seeing a show.

The first Broadway show that I remember seeing Live was "In The Heights". I was 11 years old and breath taken. I sobbed the entire time. Yes I sobbed watching In The Heights. From the first number to the end. And yes it does make sense when it comes to Act 2, I wont throw any spoilers, but I cried THE. ENTIRE. SHOW. I honestly think it was because I was just so overwhelmed and inspired by this beautiful and amazing spectacle of a show that I got to experience, that I've never experienced before. Once the lights dimmed down and I rushed to the stage door, I turned back to my mom and said "I'm gonna be on a stage like that."

Who is your dream choreographer to one day work with?

It would be a dream to work with Casey Nicholaw one day.

What have you been doing during quarantine?

I have been teaching private dance classes to kids!

Give a shout out!

Shoutout to my AMDA New York Family, as well as all of my family and friends in Rhode Island for voting and supporting me!

Dust off your dancing shoes, because Next on Stage is back with our latest competition sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.

Check out all of the contestants HERE!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You