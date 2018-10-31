Zak Orth and Peter Francis James Complete Cast of HILLARY AND CLINTON

Zak Orth and Peter Francis James will complete the cast of Hillary and Clinton, the highly anticipated new play by Tony Award nominee Lucas Hnath, joining the previously announced Tony and Emmy Award winners Laurie Metcalf and John Lithgow. Directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, Hillary and Clinton will begin performances at the John Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street) on March 16, 2019, ahead of an official opening night on April 18, 2019.

Behind closed doors in the state of New Hampshire during the early days of 2008, a former First Lady named Hillary (Metcalf) is in a desperate bid to save her troubled campaign for President of the United States against Barack (James). Her husband, Bill (Lithgow), sees things one way; her campaign manager, Mark (Orth), sees things another. If any of this sounds familiar, don't be fooled; in a universe of infinite possibilities, anything that can happen, will. In Hillary and Clinton, Hnath examines the politics of marriage, gender roles, and the limitations of experience and inevitability in this profoundly timely look at an American dynasty in crisis.

Zak Orth (Mark Penn). Theater credits include The Pain and the Itch (Steppenwolf Theatre Company); Suburbia (Lincoln Center Theater); and George Bernard Shaw's Misallianceand Major Barbara (Roundabout Theatre Company). His film credits include Wet Hot American Summer, In & Out, and Romeo + Juliet. Orth's most recent television credits include Hulu's "Casual," and both seasons of the Netflix prequel "Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp," and the subsequent "Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later." Other television series include USA's "Falling Water" and NBC's "Revolution," as well as episodes of "Veep," "The Good Wife," "30 Rock," "Fringe," and "Nurse Jackie."

Peter Francis James (Barack). Broadway credits include Present Laughter, The Merchant of Venice, On Golden Pond, Drowning Crow, and Judgment at Nuremberg. Off-Broadway, he received Obie, Drama Desk, and Lucille Lortel Awards for his portrayal of Colin Powell in Stuff Happens. Additional off-Broadway credits include, The Winters Tale, Edward Albee's The Lady from Dubuque, and Cymbeline. On television, James had recurring roles on "Law & Order: SVU" and has appeared in episodes of "Gossip Girl," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Law & Order," "Guiding Light," and "Third Watch." Film credits include Double Platinum, Lond Day's Journey Into Night, Hamlet, The American Experience, and The Pack.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

