Zachary Quinto, Marin Ireland and More to Participate in Rattlestick Playwrights Theater ALUMNIJAM
In celebration of its 25th anniversary, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater will host a 25th Anniversary AlumniJam every Monday night in January. These four events will showcase 15 alumni playwrights who will revisit past productions and share new never-before-seen work. Participating writers include Bill Bowers, Jessica Dickey, William Francis Hoffman, Xavier Galva, Basil Kreimendahl, Michael Laurence, Jessica Litwak, Mashuq Mushtaq Deen, Matt Pepper, Tim Pinckney, Diana Oh, Dael Orlandersmith, Jose Rivera, Cori Thomas, and Jonathan Tolins. These writers represent some of New York's greatest voices-Pulitzer finalists, Obie winners, and Academy Award nominees-who have shaped Off-Broadway theater over the last quarter century.
Each evening will be hosted by a Rattlestick alumni artist including actor Keith Randolph Smith on January 6, playwright Lucy Thurber on January 13, director Jackson Gay on January 20, and actor Andrew Polk on January 27. Additional participants include actors Anne O'Sullivan and Sara Koviak on January 6 and Zachary Quinto and Marin Ireland on January 13.
Throughout the year, Rattlestick produces "Jams" (AlumniJam, TheaterJam, DirectorJam) as a way of bringing artists and audiences together to throw ideas up and out there and see what sticks. These Jams are informal, communal, and festive, meeting places where artists and audiences are in it together.
"As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, we want to take a thoughtful moment to communally reflect on the range of work that has been produced by Rattlestick over the past 25 years," said Artistic Director Daniella Topol. "So on Mondays in January, we're creating a space where our alumni playwrights can share excerpts of their previous plays at Rattlestick which will give us an opportunity to reflect on how the years have changed how the work is shared and how it is heard. We will also give space for the writers to share new works and reflect on how their approach to making work has transformed over time."
Rattlestick's 25th Anniversary AlumniJam is an opportunity to gather in an intimate setting, to experience explosive work, to meet and converse with creators, to taste delicious jam (with crackers), and to continue building the Rattlestick community at 25 years strong.
The 25th AnniversaryAlumniJam will take place every Monday in January at 7pm at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater (224 Waverly Place, New York, NY 10014). Ticketsa??-priced $25 or $90 for all four events-can be purchased by visiting rattlestick.org or by calling 212-627-2556. Standard ticketing fees apply to all orders.
Participants and Schedule for 25th Anniversary AlumniJam
Monday, January 6th, 7PM:
Host Keith Randolph Smith (Actor LOCKDOWN, 2018)
Michael Laurence (Hamlet in Bed, 2015), sharing Cincinnatus
Dael Orlandersmith (Horsedreams, 2011; Until the Flood, 2018), sharing Watching the Watcher
José Rivera (Massacre (Sing to Your Children), 2012), sharing Your Name Means Dream
Monday, January 13th, 7PM:
Host and participating playwright Lucy Thurber (Killers and Other Family, 2001; Where We're Born, 2003; Stay, 2007; The Hilltown Plays, 2013)
Bill Bowers (It Goes Without Saying, 2006), sharing It Goes Without Saying
William Francis Hoffman (Cal in Camo, 2016), sharing Cal in Camo
Basil Kreimendahl (Orange Julius, 2017; Sadie River's Drag Ball On The Lawn, 2018), sharing Orange Julius
Monday, January 20th, 7PM:
Host Jackson Gay (Dir. The Hilltown Plays: Where We're Born, '2013; Dir. Stay, '2007)
Jessica Litwak (A Pirate's Lullaby, 1997), sharing 50,000 Mice
Mashuq Mushtaq Deen (Draw the Circle, 2018), sharing Draw The Circle
Diana Oh ({my lingerie play}, '2017), sharing {my lingerie play}
Cori Thomas (LOCKDOWN, 2018), sharing The Unusual Life of Bedbugs and Other Creatures
Monday, January 27th, 7PM:
Host Andrew Polk (Advisory Board Member, Actor in Vick's Boy, '1999)
Jessie Dickey (The Amish Project, 2009; The Convent, 2019), sharing The Amish Project
Xavier Galva (The Parlor, What Really Happens in the Back of the House?, '2017), sharing The Project
Matt Pepper (St. Crispin's Day, 2003; Actor in Boise, 2004), sharing St Crispin's Day
Tim Pinckney (Message to Michael, 1997), sharing Message to Michael
Jonathan Tolins (The Last Sunday in June, 2003; Buyer & Cellar, 2013), sharing Untitled
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to mak... (read more)
THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL Announces 2020-2021 National Tour
Following the conclusion of its strictly limited 16-week holiday engagement on Broadway, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical will return to... (read more)
ONCE Tour Will Close Next Week Due to 'Route Changes and Scheduling'
It has been announced that the national tour of Once will close early, after its current stop in Lauderhill, Florida, due to 'route changes and schedu... (read more)
Join BroadwayWorld's Team as a College Student Blogger!
BroadwayWorld is giving you the chance to join our team and share your experience with our readers by becoming a college student blogger for the site!... (read more)
FROZEN 2, THE LION KING Make Oscars 'Best Original Song' Shortlist; CATS Shut Out
Shortlists were announced today for nine categories at the 2020 Academy Awards, including Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Makeup and Hairstyl... (read more)
John Treacy Egan And More Star In CLUE: A NEW COMEDY at Cleveland Play House
Cleveland Play House has announced the cast of the new high-spirited, madcap mystery Clue: A New Comedy, based on the popular 1985 Paramount Pictures ... (read more)