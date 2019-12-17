Zachary Quinto, Marin Ireland and More to Participate in Rattlestick Playwrights Theater ALUMNIJAM

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater will host a 25th Anniversary AlumniJam every Monday night in January. These four events will showcase 15 alumni playwrights who will revisit past productions and share new never-before-seen work. Participating writers include Bill Bowers, Jessica Dickey, William Francis Hoffman, Xavier Galva, Basil Kreimendahl, Michael Laurence, Jessica Litwak, Mashuq Mushtaq Deen, Matt Pepper, Tim Pinckney, Diana Oh, Dael Orlandersmith, Jose Rivera, Cori Thomas, and Jonathan Tolins. These writers represent some of New York's greatest voices-Pulitzer finalists, Obie winners, and Academy Award nominees-who have shaped Off-Broadway theater over the last quarter century.

Each evening will be hosted by a Rattlestick alumni artist including actor Keith Randolph Smith on January 6, playwright Lucy Thurber on January 13, director Jackson Gay on January 20, and actor Andrew Polk on January 27. Additional participants include actors Anne O'Sullivan and Sara Koviak on January 6 and Zachary Quinto and Marin Ireland on January 13.



Throughout the year, Rattlestick produces "Jams" (AlumniJam, TheaterJam, DirectorJam) as a way of bringing artists and audiences together to throw ideas up and out there and see what sticks. These Jams are informal, communal, and festive, meeting places where artists and audiences are in it together.

"As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, we want to take a thoughtful moment to communally reflect on the range of work that has been produced by Rattlestick over the past 25 years," said Artistic Director Daniella Topol. "So on Mondays in January, we're creating a space where our alumni playwrights can share excerpts of their previous plays at Rattlestick which will give us an opportunity to reflect on how the years have changed how the work is shared and how it is heard. We will also give space for the writers to share new works and reflect on how their approach to making work has transformed over time."

Rattlestick's 25th Anniversary AlumniJam is an opportunity to gather in an intimate setting, to experience explosive work, to meet and converse with creators, to taste delicious jam (with crackers), and to continue building the Rattlestick community at 25 years strong.

The 25th AnniversaryAlumniJam will take place every Monday in January at 7pm at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater (224 Waverly Place, New York, NY 10014). Ticketsa??-priced $25 or $90 for all four events-can be purchased by visiting rattlestick.org or by calling 212-627-2556. Standard ticketing fees apply to all orders.

Participants and Schedule for 25th Anniversary AlumniJam

Monday, January 6th, 7PM:

Host Keith Randolph Smith (Actor LOCKDOWN, 2018)

Michael Laurence (Hamlet in Bed, 2015), sharing Cincinnatus

Dael Orlandersmith (Horsedreams, 2011; Until the Flood, 2018), sharing Watching the Watcher

José Rivera (Massacre (Sing to Your Children), 2012), sharing Your Name Means Dream

Monday, January 13th, 7PM:

Host and participating playwright Lucy Thurber (Killers and Other Family, 2001; Where We're Born, 2003; Stay, 2007; The Hilltown Plays, 2013)

Bill Bowers (It Goes Without Saying, 2006), sharing It Goes Without Saying

William Francis Hoffman (Cal in Camo, 2016), sharing Cal in Camo

Basil Kreimendahl (Orange Julius, 2017; Sadie River's Drag Ball On The Lawn, 2018), sharing Orange Julius

Monday, January 20th, 7PM:

Host Jackson Gay (Dir. The Hilltown Plays: Where We're Born, '2013; Dir. Stay, '2007)

Jessica Litwak (A Pirate's Lullaby, 1997), sharing 50,000 Mice

Mashuq Mushtaq Deen (Draw the Circle, 2018), sharing Draw The Circle

Diana Oh ({my lingerie play}, '2017), sharing {my lingerie play}

Cori Thomas (LOCKDOWN, 2018), sharing The Unusual Life of Bedbugs and Other Creatures

Monday, January 27th, 7PM:

Host Andrew Polk (Advisory Board Member, Actor in Vick's Boy, '1999)

Jessie Dickey (The Amish Project, 2009; The Convent, 2019), sharing The Amish Project

Xavier Galva (The Parlor, What Really Happens in the Back of the House?, '2017), sharing The Project

Matt Pepper (St. Crispin's Day, 2003; Actor in Boise, 2004), sharing St Crispin's Day

Tim Pinckney (Message to Michael, 1997), sharing Message to Michael

Jonathan Tolins (The Last Sunday in June, 2003; Buyer & Cellar, 2013), sharing Untitled





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You