Yvette Nicole Brown, Leslie Odom, Jr. Rachel Brosnahan and More Set to Appear at the 2021 Artios Awards

The Casting Society of America has announced details for its 2021 Artios Awards. The ceremony is set steam live April 15 at 8 PM ET; hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown

Lifetime achievement award recipients include Hollywood casting director and actor Robi Reed and Broadway casting director Tara Rubin. The event will also honor The Actors Fund with the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award.

Presenters for the evening include Tony Award-winner Leslie Odom, Jr., Emmy-winner Rachel Brosnahan, Broadway performer and television personality Amanda Kloots, actor Paul Mescal, 'Pose' star Indya Moore, and actor Pedro Pascal.

Among this year's nominees are The Prom, Disney's new live-action Mulan film, and more.

The Artios Awards are given to those CSA members who receive primary screen (or program) credit for casting on the winning project.

Location Casting Directors, Casting Executives and Department Heads who are CSA members and who receive credit on winning projects also receive an Artios Award. CSA Associate Casting Directors on those projects are also recognized in the press and at the show with an award as well.

