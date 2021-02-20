THE PROM, MULAN, and More Nominated For 2021 Casting Society Artios Awards
The Artios Awards are given to those CSA members who receive primary screen (or program) credit for casting on the winning project.
The Casting Society of America has announced the nominees for the 2021 Artios Awards. Among this year's nominees are The Prom, Disney's new live-action Mulan film, and more.
Location Casting Directors, Casting Executives and Department Heads who are CSA members and who receive credit on winning projects also receive an Artios Award. CSA Associate Casting Directors on those projects are also recognized in the press and at the show with an award as well.
Check out the full list of nominees below!
Animation
THE CROODS: A NEW AGE
Christi Soper Hilt
ONWARD
Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon
SOUL
Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon
TROLLS WORLD TOUR
Christi Soper Hilt
Big Budget - Comedy
BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM
Nancy Bishop
ENOLA HOLMES
Jina Jay
THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND
Gayle Keller, DAVID RUBIN, Allison Kirschner (Associate)
THE PROM
Alexa L. Fogel, Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate), Alison Goodman (Associate)
ON THE ROCKS
Courtney Bright, Nicole Daniels
Big Budget - Drama
DA 5 BLOODS
Kim Coleman, Juliette Menager (Location Casting)
HILLBILLY ELEGY
Carmen Cuba, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), D. Lynn Meyers (Location Casting), Judith Sunga (Associate)
JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH
Alexa L. Fogel, Donna Belajac (Location Casting), Elizabeth Berra (Associate), Missy Finnell (Associate)
MULAN
Debra Zane, PoPing AuYeung (Chinese Casting Consultant), Dylan Jury (Associate)
THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
Francine Maisler, Mia Cusumano (Location Casting) Jennifer Rudnicke (Location Casting), Mickie Pascal (Location Casting), Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Associate), Molly Rose (Associate), AJ Links (Associate)
Studio Or Independent - Comedy
THE 40-YEAR-OLD VERSION
Jessica Daniels
AMMONITE
Fiona Weir
FRENCH EXIT
Nicole Arbusto, Lucie Robitaille (Location Casting)
HAPPIEST SEASON
Rich Delia, Donna Belajac (Location Casting), Adam Richards (Associate), Missy Finnell (Associate)
LET THEM ALL TALK
Carmen Cuba
THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF David Copperfield
Sarah Crowe
Studio Or Independent - Drama
THE DIG
Lucy Bevan
MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM
Avy Kaufman, Nancy Mosser (Location Casting), Scotty Anderson (Associate)
THE MAURITANIAN
Nina Gold, Christa Schamberger (Location Casting)
ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI
Kimberly R. Hardin, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting)
PIECES OF A WOMAN
Jessica Kelly
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu
Low Budget - Comedy Or Drama
ALL DAY AND A NIGHT
Kim Coleman, Nina Henninger (Location Casting), (Location Sarah Kliban (Associate)
THE ASSISTANT
Avy Kaufman, Scotty Anderson (Associate)
HERSELF
Louise Kiely
MINARI
Julia Kim, Chris Freihofer (Location Casting)
SOUND OF METAL
Susan Shopmaker, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Emily Fleischer (Associate)
Micro Budget - Comedy Or Drama
AMERICAN SKIN
Tracy "Twinkie" Byrd, Kelly Knox
BLACK BEAR
Henry Russell Bergstein, Allison Estrin, Jenn Gaw
INEZ & DOUG & KIRA
Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Roya Semnanian (Associate), Joey Montenarello Associate)
INTERNATIONAL FALLS
Matthew Lessall
MISS JUNETEENTH
Chelsea Ellis Bloch
THE SURROGATE
Erica Hart