THE PROM, MULAN, and More Nominated For 2021 Casting Society Artios Awards

The Casting Society of America has announced the nominees for the 2021 Artios Awards. Among this year's nominees are The Prom, Disney's new live-action Mulan film, and more.

The Artios Awards are given to those CSA members who receive primary screen (or program) credit for casting on the winning project.

Location Casting Directors, Casting Executives and Department Heads who are CSA members and who receive credit on winning projects also receive an Artios Award. CSA Associate Casting Directors on those projects are also recognized in the press and at the show with an award as well.

Check out the full list of nominees below!

Animation

THE CROODS: A NEW AGE

Christi Soper Hilt

ONWARD

Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon

SOUL

Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon

TROLLS WORLD TOUR

Christi Soper Hilt

Big Budget - Comedy

BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM

Nancy Bishop

ENOLA HOLMES

Jina Jay

THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND

Gayle Keller, DAVID RUBIN, Allison Kirschner (Associate)

THE PROM

Alexa L. Fogel, Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate), Alison Goodman (Associate)

ON THE ROCKS

Courtney Bright, Nicole Daniels

Big Budget - Drama

DA 5 BLOODS

Kim Coleman, Juliette Menager (Location Casting)

HILLBILLY ELEGY

Carmen Cuba, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), D. Lynn Meyers (Location Casting), Judith Sunga (Associate)

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

Alexa L. Fogel, Donna Belajac (Location Casting), Elizabeth Berra (Associate), Missy Finnell (Associate)

MULAN

Debra Zane, PoPing AuYeung (Chinese Casting Consultant), Dylan Jury (Associate)

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

Francine Maisler, Mia Cusumano (Location Casting) Jennifer Rudnicke (Location Casting), Mickie Pascal (Location Casting), Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Associate), Molly Rose (Associate), AJ Links (Associate)

Studio Or Independent - Comedy

THE 40-YEAR-OLD VERSION

Jessica Daniels

AMMONITE

Fiona Weir

FRENCH EXIT

Nicole Arbusto, Lucie Robitaille (Location Casting)

HAPPIEST SEASON

Rich Delia, Donna Belajac (Location Casting), Adam Richards (Associate), Missy Finnell (Associate)

LET THEM ALL TALK

Carmen Cuba

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF David Copperfield

Sarah Crowe

Studio Or Independent - Drama

THE DIG

Lucy Bevan

MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM

Avy Kaufman, Nancy Mosser (Location Casting), Scotty Anderson (Associate)

THE MAURITANIAN

Nina Gold, Christa Schamberger (Location Casting)

ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI

Kimberly R. Hardin, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting)

PIECES OF A WOMAN

Jessica Kelly

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu

Low Budget - Comedy Or Drama

ALL DAY AND A NIGHT

Kim Coleman, Nina Henninger (Location Casting), (Location Sarah Kliban (Associate)

THE ASSISTANT

Avy Kaufman, Scotty Anderson (Associate)

HERSELF

Louise Kiely

MINARI

Julia Kim, Chris Freihofer (Location Casting)

SOUND OF METAL

Susan Shopmaker, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Emily Fleischer (Associate)

Micro Budget - Comedy Or Drama

AMERICAN SKIN

Tracy "Twinkie" Byrd, Kelly Knox

BLACK BEAR

Henry Russell Bergstein, Allison Estrin, Jenn Gaw

INEZ & DOUG & KIRA

Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Roya Semnanian (Associate), Joey Montenarello Associate)

INTERNATIONAL FALLS

Matthew Lessall

MISS JUNETEENTH

Chelsea Ellis Bloch

THE SURROGATE

Erica Hart