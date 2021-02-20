Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE PROM, MULAN, and More Nominated For 2021 Casting Society Artios Awards

The Casting Society of America has announced the nominees for the 2021 Artios Awards. Among this year's nominees are The Prom, Disney's new live-action Mulan film, and more.

The Artios Awards are given to those CSA members who receive primary screen (or program) credit for casting on the winning project.

Location Casting Directors, Casting Executives and Department Heads who are CSA members and who receive credit on winning projects also receive an Artios Award. CSA Associate Casting Directors on those projects are also recognized in the press and at the show with an award as well.

Check out the full list of nominees below!

Animation

THE CROODS: A NEW AGE
Christi Soper Hilt

ONWARD
Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon

SOUL
Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon

TROLLS WORLD TOUR
Christi Soper Hilt

Big Budget - Comedy

BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM
Nancy Bishop

ENOLA HOLMES
Jina Jay

THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND
Gayle Keller, DAVID RUBIN, Allison Kirschner (Associate)

THE PROM
Alexa L. Fogel, Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate), Alison Goodman (Associate)

ON THE ROCKS
Courtney Bright, Nicole Daniels

Big Budget - Drama

DA 5 BLOODS
Kim Coleman, Juliette Menager (Location Casting)

HILLBILLY ELEGY
Carmen Cuba, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), D. Lynn Meyers (Location Casting), Judith Sunga (Associate)

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH
Alexa L. Fogel, Donna Belajac (Location Casting), Elizabeth Berra (Associate), Missy Finnell (Associate)

MULAN
Debra Zane, PoPing AuYeung (Chinese Casting Consultant), Dylan Jury (Associate)

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
Francine Maisler, Mia Cusumano (Location Casting) Jennifer Rudnicke (Location Casting), Mickie Pascal (Location Casting), Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Associate), Molly Rose (Associate), AJ Links (Associate)

Studio Or Independent - Comedy

THE 40-YEAR-OLD VERSION
Jessica Daniels

AMMONITE
Fiona Weir

FRENCH EXIT
Nicole Arbusto, Lucie Robitaille (Location Casting)

HAPPIEST SEASON
Rich Delia, Donna Belajac (Location Casting), Adam Richards (Associate), Missy Finnell (Associate)

LET THEM ALL TALK
Carmen Cuba

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF David Copperfield
Sarah Crowe

Studio Or Independent - Drama

THE DIG
Lucy Bevan

MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM
Avy Kaufman, Nancy Mosser (Location Casting), Scotty Anderson (Associate)

THE MAURITANIAN
Nina Gold, Christa Schamberger (Location Casting)

ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI
Kimberly R. Hardin, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting)

PIECES OF A WOMAN
Jessica Kelly

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu

Low Budget - Comedy Or Drama

ALL DAY AND A NIGHT
Kim Coleman, Nina Henninger (Location Casting), (Location Sarah Kliban (Associate)

THE ASSISTANT
Avy Kaufman, Scotty Anderson (Associate)

HERSELF
Louise Kiely

MINARI
Julia Kim, Chris Freihofer (Location Casting)

SOUND OF METAL
Susan Shopmaker, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Emily Fleischer (Associate)

Micro Budget - Comedy Or Drama

AMERICAN SKIN
Tracy "Twinkie" Byrd, Kelly Knox

BLACK BEAR
Henry Russell Bergstein, Allison Estrin, Jenn Gaw

INEZ & DOUG & KIRA
Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Roya Semnanian (Associate), Joey Montenarello Associate)

INTERNATIONAL FALLS
Matthew Lessall

MISS JUNETEENTH
Chelsea Ellis Bloch

THE SURROGATE
Erica Hart


