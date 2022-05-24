Youth Pride Chorus and Tonewall Will Perform At Little Island

Youth Pride Chorus (YPC), Big Apple Performing Arts, and The LGBT Community Center of New York partner with Tonewall for another public performance during Pride month!

Youth Pride Chorus will be closing out their season performing alongside sibling-chorus, Tonewall, at The Glade on Little Island at Pier 55 on Sunday, June 12 at 6:30 PM. This outdoor performance is part of Little Island's new artistic programming and is family-friendly, free, and open to the public. The show will be another chance for YPC to team up with Tonewall (having recently performed together at Lincoln Center) for this exciting Pride event.

** Please note the rain date for the event is Monday, June 13th

Following stunning performances in May at the Lincoln Center David Rubenstein Atrium and The Metropolitan Museum of Art, YPC is geared up and ready to celebrate Pride on Pier 55. Located at West 13th Street and the Hudson River, Little Island is a new public park where visitors can experience nature and art in a unique urban oasis on the Hudson River. The park features a lush, seasonal, landscapea??witha??rolling hills, winding pathways and dazzling views coupled with programming that includes music, dance, theater, poetry, comedy and arts workshops for all ages.

"We are committed to supporting and empowering LGBTQ+ youth, and are thrilled that the public will get to see this inspiring performance from YPC during pride month," said Troy Blackwell, Chair for Big Apple Performing Arts, NYC Gay Men's Chorus, and YPC. "Through our long-standing partnership with The LGBT Community Center of New York, YPC has been a safe haven for queer and trans youth to musically express themselves for the past 19 years. Expressing oneself through music is both liberating and empowering, especially during crucial times."

Youth Pride Chorus, founded in 2003, harnesses the power of the performing arts to galvanize LGBTQ+ young people ages 13-22 to push for social change, and centers joy for Queer and Trans youth while asserting themselves as agents of change through performance. YPC singers have performed at the GLAAD Media Awards, GLSEN's Respect Awards, and Broadway Backwards at Lincoln Center, as well as with Cyndi Lauper's True Colors Tour and Home For The Holidays concert benefiting homeless LGBTQ+ youth.

"Pride Month is a perfect time to draw much-deserved attention to the talent and enthusiasm of the young people in our community, and to celebrate the important spaces like YPC where together they can revel in their creativity, speak truth to power, and be affirmed for who they are. I am proud that The Center is able to facilitate this space alongside Big Apple Performing Arts," said Natasha Jones, Senior Director of Community Programs for The LGBT Community Center.

Tonewall is an award-winning Queer a capella group and part of the New York City Gay Men's Chorus. Both performing groups are managed by the Big Apple Performing Arts, with YPC being jointly operated with The LGBT Community Center of New York.

The performance is on Sunday, June 12 at 6:30 PM.

Free and open to the public

https://youthpridechorus.org/

http://www.nycgmc.org/nycgmc-tonewall

https://littleisland.org/