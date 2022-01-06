Young People's Chorus of New York City Extends Immersive, Mixed-Media Art Exhibition, ALONETOGETHER

The Young People's Chorus of New York City has extended its mixed-media art installation, AloneTogether, a compelling, in-depth exploration of the impact of Covid-19-related global turmoil on the hearts and minds of children and young adults.

The exhibition, originally slated to run through mid-December has now been extended through January. It is held at and in collaboration with High Line Nine, a gallery located at 507 W. 27th Street below New York City's High Line in the Chelsea Art District.

Expressed through newly commissioned pieces by 15 composers and emerging songwriters and poetry written and recorded by the choristers, AloneTogether embarks on an innovative, experimental journey to understand the experiences of children through the course of the pandemic. YPC enthusiasts will see the young choristers perform these works in new mediums, including video, art, and film, in addition to live performances. The installation was conceptualized and curated by Francisco J. Núñez, artistic director and founder of YPC.

"AloneTogether is a dynamic multi-media project that will give viewers a powerful and intimate portrayal of the range of emotions YPC choristers faced over the past year and a half, from fear and loneliness to hope and joy" said Núñez. "Art has given our youth a powerful vehicle through which they can process these complicated emotions and share them with the world. This is the power and beauty of art and what we do at YPC."

AloneTogether comprises spoken word, poetry, sculpture, video art, music, and film and features 500 YPC choristers, 15 composers and songwriters, seven poets, three choreographers, and two filmmakers. Ansley Sawyer brings the choristers' stories to life through film, set to newly commissioned works by composers Samuel Adler, Derek Bermel, Thomas Cabaniss, Paquito D'Rivera, Aneesa Folds, Gordon Getty, Michael Gordon, Michael Harrison, Ted Hearne, Yuka C. Honda, David Lang, Elizabeth Núñez, Francisco J. Núñez, Jim Papoulis, and Paola Prestini. Additional films by Francisco J. Núñez round out the exhibition. The installation is the culmination of YPC's newest commissioning initiative.

Committed to empowering today's youth and providing pathways to success through the arts, YPC is recognized worldwide for its award-winning performances and spectacular artistry. Its programs provide children of all cultural and economic backgrounds with a unique experience of music education and choral performance that seeks to fulfill each child's potential, while creating a model of artistic excellence and diversity that enriches the community.

AloneTogether is a free exhibit, open to the public Fridays - Sundays through January from 12 pm - 6 pm and by appointment during the week.

The exhibit is presented in collaboration with High Line Nine, First Republic and Hudson Yards with additional support from Dr. Vivian Fuh and Mr. Nicholas Chu, Japan Foundation, Howard Gilman Foundation and The Pierre and Tana Matisse Foundation. For more information on AloneTogether and YPC, please visit ypc.org/alonetogether/.