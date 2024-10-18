Young People's Chorus Of New York City Joins Diwali At Times Square To Celebrate Cultural Diversity

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The award-winning, Young People's Chorus of New York City has announced its participation at the annual Diwali at Times Square alongside Grammy-nominated artist Chandrika Tandon on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at New York Times Square. This year's celebration will feature a wide array of performances, cultural dance, Diya Lighting Ceremony, workshops, and more.

“We have had the honor of working with Grammy-nominated artist Chandrika Tandon for the last year and have enjoyed leaning about Indian classical music,” says YPC Founder and Artistic Director Francisco J. Núñez. “We are thrilled to continue our collaboration while performing at one of the largest Indian celebrations, Diwali, where we can spread light and celebrate the richness of our shared mission in promoting cultural diversity and inclusion.”

Diwali is a major Hindu festival that celebrates the finding the light within ourselves. As one of the cities with the largest Indian population, the annual Diwali at Times Square has been a cherished tradition since 2013, consistently uniting the diverse and vibrant elements of Indian culture in the heart of New York City Times Square.

This year, the festival will also introduce the NYC School Holiday, inviting children from borough schools across the city to participate in the celebration for the first time. As part of the celebration, YPC will perform two pieces alongside Chandrika Tandon. The festival is free and open to all.

For more information about YPC and their upcoming performance, visit https://ypc.org/.