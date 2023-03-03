Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Young People's Chorus Of New York City Announces Annual Gala Benefit Concert and Dinner

The event is on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 7 p.m.  

Mar. 03, 2023  

Young People's Chorus Of New York City Announces Annual Gala Benefit Concert and Dinner

One of New York City's most celebrated and anticipated fundraisers of the year, the Young People's Chorus of New York City's annual gala benefit concert and dinner will take place at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Celebrating its 35th year - and just getting started - YPC's gala is appropriately titled No Stopping Us Now. The event begins with a powerful concert featuring the diverse voices of 500 young artists from all five of New York City's boroughs coming together to sing repertoire that spans Classical to Broadway, under the direction of YPC Founder and Artistic Director Francisco J. Núñez and Creative Director Elizabeth Núñez and accompanied by a 25-piece orchestra. Special guests include actor Jordan Donica, who will star as Sir Lancelot in the Lincoln Center Theater production of Camelot opening April 14, and actress Emilie Kouatchou, who is currently earning rave reviews as Christine in the Broadway production of Phantom of the Opera. Following the concert, guests will enjoy an elegant multi-course dinner, presented in Jazz at Lincoln Center's Appel Room backdropped with views of the city's magnificent skyline, where YPC will recognize architect, philanthropist, YPC Board Member and SoHarmoniums Women's Choir co-founder Deborah McManus as its 2023 Legacy Honoree and learn more about YPC's important initiatives that benefit over 2,000 children.

"We're celebrating 35 years but with so many new projects in the works, we feel like it's just the beginning," said Francisco J. Núñez, Artistic Director and Founder of YPC. "We're excited to showcase our talented young artists and for guests to learn more about our new initiatives. Our gala is our most important event of the year and the funds we raise this evening ensure that YPC continues presenting world-class performances, providing unparalleled music education, and fostering community among our youth who come from so many different backgrounds. Working with our young people every day, we see the transformative power of music firsthand. We celebrate it, we're motivated to continuing celebrating it well into the future and look forward to sharing our music with the world."

YPC was conceptualized in 1988 and was originally part of the Children's Aid Society. It became an independent organization in 1997. The funds raised at the gala will support YPC's award-winning program of music education and choral performance, commissions for new music from today's leading composers, performances on the world's greatest stages, as well as YPC's College Bound initiative, which ensures that 100 percent of YPC's graduating senior choristers continue with a higher education. From chorister to college student, YPC provides essential support every step of the way.

Tickets to YPC's No Stopping Us Now annual benefit concert and dinner start at $1,500 and can be purchased by visiting (212) 289-7779 ex 16 or visiting https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2228298®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fypc.org%2Fevent%2F2023-gala%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Concert-only tickets can be purchased via Jazz at Lincoln Center Box Office.




Related Stories
Video: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast Breaks Down Their Characters Photo
Video: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast Breaks Down Their Characters
Watch the cast members of New York, New York on Broadway break down their characters!
Video: Anna Uzele Sings But the World Goes Round From NY, NY Photo
Video: Anna Uzele Sings 'But the World Goes Round' From NY, NY
Watch Anna Uzele sing 'But the World Goes Round' in rehearsals for New York, New York!
Photos: Get A First Look At The Cast Of Bob Fosses DANCIN On Broadway Photo
Photos: Get A First Look At The Cast Of Bob Fosse's DANCIN' On Broadway
Get a first look at Bob Fosse's DANCIN' ahead of its first preview tonight on Broadway with an official opening on Sunday, March 19 at the Music Box Theatre.
Photo Exclusive: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Celebrates 100th Performance! Photo
Photo Exclusive: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Celebrates 100th Performance!
See exclusive photos of the company of A Beautiful Noise on Broadway celebrating 100 performances!

More Hot Stories For You


Video: Anna Uzele Sings 'But the World Goes Round' From NEW YORK, NEW YORKVideo: Anna Uzele Sings 'But the World Goes Round' From NEW YORK, NEW YORK
March 2, 2023

Watch Anna Uzele sing 'But the World Goes Round' in rehearsals for New York, New York!
Photos: See Jessica Chastain & More in A DOLL'S HOUSE RehearsalsPhotos: See Jessica Chastain & More in A DOLL'S HOUSE Rehearsals
March 2, 2023

See photos of Jessica Chastain and more in rehearsals for A Doll's House on Broadway!
Photo Exclusive: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Celebrates 100th Performance!Photo Exclusive: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Celebrates 100th Performance!
March 2, 2023

See exclusive photos of the company of A Beautiful Noise on Broadway celebrating 100 performances!
Merle Dandridge, Michael Hayden, Jodi Long & More to Star in A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Pasadena PlayhouseMerle Dandridge, Michael Hayden, Jodi Long & More to Star in A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Pasadena Playhouse
March 2, 2023

Pasadena Playhouse has announced the cast for the 50th anniversary production of A Little Night Music. See who is starring, and how to purchase tickets!
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of THE BEST WE COULD at Manhattan Theatre ClubPhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of THE BEST WE COULD at Manhattan Theatre Club
March 2, 2023

Check out photos from opening night of Manhattan Theatre Club's world premiere of The Best We Could!
share