Young People's Chorus Of New York City Announces Annual Gala Benefit Concert and Dinner

One of New York City's most celebrated and anticipated fundraisers of the year, the Young People's Chorus of New York City's annual gala benefit concert and dinner will take place at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Celebrating its 35th year - and just getting started - YPC's gala is appropriately titled No Stopping Us Now. The event begins with a powerful concert featuring the diverse voices of 500 young artists from all five of New York City's boroughs coming together to sing repertoire that spans Classical to Broadway, under the direction of YPC Founder and Artistic Director Francisco J. Núñez and Creative Director Elizabeth Núñez and accompanied by a 25-piece orchestra. Special guests include actor Jordan Donica, who will star as Sir Lancelot in the Lincoln Center Theater production of Camelot opening April 14, and actress Emilie Kouatchou, who is currently earning rave reviews as Christine in the Broadway production of Phantom of the Opera. Following the concert, guests will enjoy an elegant multi-course dinner, presented in Jazz at Lincoln Center's Appel Room backdropped with views of the city's magnificent skyline, where YPC will recognize architect, philanthropist, YPC Board Member and SoHarmoniums Women's Choir co-founder Deborah McManus as its 2023 Legacy Honoree and learn more about YPC's important initiatives that benefit over 2,000 children.

"We're celebrating 35 years but with so many new projects in the works, we feel like it's just the beginning," said Francisco J. Núñez, Artistic Director and Founder of YPC. "We're excited to showcase our talented young artists and for guests to learn more about our new initiatives. Our gala is our most important event of the year and the funds we raise this evening ensure that YPC continues presenting world-class performances, providing unparalleled music education, and fostering community among our youth who come from so many different backgrounds. Working with our young people every day, we see the transformative power of music firsthand. We celebrate it, we're motivated to continuing celebrating it well into the future and look forward to sharing our music with the world."

YPC was conceptualized in 1988 and was originally part of the Children's Aid Society. It became an independent organization in 1997. The funds raised at the gala will support YPC's award-winning program of music education and choral performance, commissions for new music from today's leading composers, performances on the world's greatest stages, as well as YPC's College Bound initiative, which ensures that 100 percent of YPC's graduating senior choristers continue with a higher education. From chorister to college student, YPC provides essential support every step of the way.

Tickets to YPC's No Stopping Us Now annual benefit concert and dinner start at $1,500 and can be purchased by visiting (212) 289-7779 ex 16 or visiting https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2228298®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fypc.org%2Fevent%2F2023-gala%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Concert-only tickets can be purchased via Jazz at Lincoln Center Box Office.